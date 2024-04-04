Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly drops pre-birthday gratitude post; ‘I just know my Pappa up there has been watching over me’

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly drops a gratitude-filled post ahead of her birthday, thanking for a year full of lessons and happiness. The actress will be celebrating her birthday tomorrow, 5th April 2024. In her post, she mentioned all the ups and downs that she had faced during the past year.

Rupali Ganguly’s gratitude post

Earlier today, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly penned a gratitude note as she bid a heartfelt adieu to the past year, filled with all kinds of ups and downs, consisting of all the achievements and hardships.

Describing it in detail, she penned it down as, “Jai Matadi Jai MAHAKAAL A year of being grateful …. A year of learning…. a year of understanding…a year of realization… a year of holding on…. a year of letting go … a year of welcoming new people into my life … and letting go of some.” The actress opened her note with the name of divine God, further she explained how her journey has been throughout.

Later in the post, she revealed that her dream of meeting the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, had come true as she met him during the Content Creators Award event, where she served as a jury member. She expressed her excitement and wrote, “a year of dreams coming true (meeting our honorable Shri Modiji).”

Further, in the same note, she expressed the pain of losing her dear furry friends; she wrote, “a year of heartbreaks (loosing Noodle , Barfi , Radha and Gabbar).”

Followed by the appreciation and recognition that she received for her work. She described it as “a year of immeasurable love, recognition and blessings.”

Moving next, she shared her feelings for her late father, Anil Ganguly, and how he has been keeping a watch on her. She wrote, “a year of immeasurable love, recognition and blessings.”

Last but not least, she thanked the team of Anupamaa and all the others who are behind her success, as she elaborates, “Thank you Team Verma - @ashwinkverma Rudransh Team Gangulys @gangulirajani @vijayganguly Team Anupamaa - @rajan.shahi.543 @deepa.shahi.1428 @directorskutproduction each and every member of Anupamaa for making the year gone by a blessed one To every person who has given me love and blessings …. Thank u.”

In her concluding statement, she seeks the blessing of the Almighty to keep working as she has throughout her career. Elaborating on this, she concludes by writing, “Overwhelmed May God give me the strength to strive harder to be worthy of the love and respect always THU THU THU.”

About Rupali Ganguly’s birthday

Rupali Ganguly landed in Goa with her son and husband earlier today, where she will be celebrating her 47th birthday tomorrow. In a recent story, she mentioned that although she landed in Goa, her luggage is still in Mumbai, and she is now going shopping.

Earlier, the Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai actress also requested that her fans not send her gifts on her birthday but rather donate them to the animal NGOs she follows under their or her son’s name, respectively. She also added that if someone still wants to send anything, she is open to accepting handwritten letters and handmade cards from her fans, which will be more worthy and will mean a lot to her.

