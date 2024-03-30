After the verdict came out, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame said that she was not happy with the verdict in the sexual harassment case she filed against Asit Modi last year. Now, the actress took to social media again to share another video in which she slammed the production house of the show, which dismissed her winning the case. She also mentioned that she met the Senior Inspector and the Assistant Commissioner of police and gave them an ultimatum.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's recent video

Yesterday, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal uploaded the video with the caption, "Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost...File the chargesheet... else...!!!" She started the video saying, "Mujhe pata chala hain ki Neela Films ke production wale ayesa bol raha hain ki arrey koi case nahi jeeti Jennifer, koi faltu se women group ke paas gayi thi, waha par ayesa bol diya gaye. Toh mera ye kehna hain ki faltu ke women’s group ke paas apke producer itne important, itne bade prroducer, do baar hearing ke liye chalge gaye? Sab kuch kaam chhod ke, script reading and everything, do baar hearing ke liye gaye? Kamal hain!"

(I have come to know that the production team of Neela Films is saying that Jennifer hasn't won any case; she went to some random women's group. So, what I want to say is, your producer, who is so important, such a big producer, went for two hearings to the women's group, leaving aside all the work, script readings, and everything? Amazing!)

Further, talking about the case, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress added, "Anyway, maine jayesa kaha tha main police station jayungi, 28 march ko main police station hokar aayi hu Powai Police station main Senior Inspector Jeetendra ase mili. She added that the SI told her he has recently been transferred here, so he is unaware of her case and he will look into the matter."

"(As I have mentioned, I will go to the police station, and I went there on March 28th. I met SI Jeetendra at Powai Police Station)."

However, the SI acted busy owing to the President’s visit. The actress told him that she would wait for a few days. Further, she mentioned in the video that she also met the ACP at Hiranandani Police Station. "Maine usko ultimatum diya ki agar apne jaldi nahi kiya ye chargesheet ka kaam, toh mereko bhi nahi pata main kya karungi. Ho sakta hain yaha par jab Draupadi Murmu ji aa rahi hain hum dharna lekar baith jau, (I gave him an ultimatum that if he doesn't quickly complete the chargesheet work, then even I don't know what I'll do. It's possible that here, when Draupadi Murmu arrives, we might stage a protest sit-in.)" added Jennifer. She concludes by saying, “Picture abhi baaki hain, mere dost.”

Reacting to Jennifer's video, Priya Ahuja Rajda, who essayed the iconic character of Rita Reporter in the show, commented, "Pehle mujhe call kar k bata kisne bola aur kisne bataya. Y m not updated." To this, Jennifer replied, "call karti hu tujhe... vibhishan k baare me."

