Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has been making headlines ever since she lodged a complaint against the producer of the show, Asit Modi on grounds of sexual harassment. On Tuesday, the actress confirmed that she won the case. However, ETimes reported today that the actress is not satisfied with the verdict and she will revisit Powai Police Station to push the case further.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal to revisit Powai Police Station

Talking to ETimes, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal shared that the criminal case she initiated at Powai Police Station has seen no progress and she wants to visit the police station to insist that the police file a charge sheet in her case. “Tomorrow, I will be returning to the police station. Despite having visited three times in the past week alone, this time, accompanied by my lawyer, I will insist that the police file a charge sheet in my case,” said the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress.

She further added that the officers handling her case have been reassigned. However, she refuses to remain silent.

Check out the post she shared on social media:

Bansiwal also talked about the struggle she faced and said, “I was treated as though I were the perpetrator, subjected to five-hour waits at the police station. Leaving my 10-year-old daughter at home, I sat at the station, consulting senior officers over minor issues. I even transcribed all 100 audio recordings, submitting them to the authorities handling the case."

Jennifer also expressed surprise at the silence of several girls who have encountered sexual harassment and stated that they remain silent out of fear.

The actress also took to her social media and shared a video thanking her fans for their support. In the clip, she also stated, "It's not over because I'm not accepting the verdict."

Along with he video, she wrote in the caption, "Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost...It's a Victory but just stating Asit Modi is guilty of sexual harassment and asking him to pay compensation of 5 lacs is not done, it was never about compensation, maine to mera due amount bhi nahi maanga for the last more than a year... I want all the 3 culprits Asit Modi, Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj to get severe punishment and fine... Will do all what can I do to take this case further...."

She added, "Due to the non cooperation of Police department , the case has not gone further for the last 1 year, now I will make sure police department cooperates.... nahi kiya to!!! Mai chadangi nai."

What was the verdict in the sexual harassment case?

For the unversed, the court verdict was out on February 15, 2024. Asit Kumarr Modi had been asked to clear Mistry’s outstanding dues. The court has also asked the producer to pay Rs 5 lakh to the actress as compensation.

Check out the video the actress shared announcing her victory:

Reacting to the verdict, Bansiwal said, "It's not merely about money; without punishment, monetary compensation only encourages wrongdoing. Rs 5 lakh isn't a significant sum. Hence, I intend to escalate the matter to the High Court. I'm prepared for the possibility of Asit Modi appealing against the verdict."



