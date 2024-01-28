Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Malaika Arora tears up as she recalls her early life struggles; ‘We lived in a matchbox’

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is turning out to be an entertaining watch. It has hooked the viewers with strong performances from an interesting bunch of contestants and a talented judging panel. Recently, Malaika Arora who is one of the three judges got emotional as she recalled the times she lived in a small rented home during her struggling phase.

Malaika Arora recalls early life struggling and living in a rented house

The recent episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 witnessed a thought-provoking act of wildcard participant and wrestler, Sangeeta Phogat. It reminded judges Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi of their tough phase in life.

After watching Sangeeta’s performance on Jo Bheji Thi Dua, depicting the plight of construction workers, Malaika opened up about her childhood home. She stated, “I remember we used to live in a rented house. We didn’t have our own house. We often joke and say we lived in a matchbox during our childhood. I remember how small the house was. If we walked around, it seemed like someone might get hurt. It was very difficult. So obviously, the first thing I wanted to do when I could afford it, after saving a bit of money, was to buy a house. And I wanted to tell my mom about it.” The actress got teary-eyed while talking about it. Arshad and Farah consoled her later.

Furthermore, Malaika Arora praised Sangeeta Phogat’s natural acting skills. She said, “The concept was amazing. I am sure many people will have various interpretations of this but the way you presented it was beautiful. You are a natural actress. There is an actress within you. The way you started your dialogue, the way you were cleaning your hands on your dress, those small details- you are a born actress. I believe if a film is ever made on you, you should be the one to act in it. You dance, you act, you emote- it’s amazing.”

Take a look at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’s promo:

Last week, RJ Glenn Saldanha was eliminated from the show. Currently, there are 10 contestants who are fighting for the trophy. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 airs every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. It streams digitally on the SonyLIV app.

