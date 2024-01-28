Happy Birthday Munawar Faruqui: Aly Goni, Rajiv Adatia, and others extend wishes to Bigg Boss 17 finalist

Munawar Faruqui grabbed a lot of limelight for his stint on Bigg Boss 17. He is, in fact, one of the strongest contenders for the trophy. Recently, the stand-up comedian turned a year older. While Munawar is still inside the BB house, his industry friends including Aly Goni, Rajiv Adatia and others went on to wish him on his special day.

Celebs wish Munawar Faruqui on his birthday

January 28 marks the 32nd birthday of Munawar Faruqui. His friend and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni took to X (previously known as Twitter) and wished Munwar by sharing a screenshot of the chat he had with him before the rapper entered the Bigg Boss 17 house. In the conversation, Munawar Faruqui thanked Aly Goni for making a tweet. He also made a promise to Aly stating that he won't let him down, will bring the trophy home, and will win people's hearts with his gameplay. Aly also mentioned in the chat how he met Munawar only a few times but loves him as a human because he is a pure-hearted soul.

In the caption, Aly Goni penned a birthday wish for Munawar Faruqui. He wrote, “Happy birthday bro.. this was our last chat before he went inside and yes not only me but u have made all of us proud.. Dil toh jeet liye Ab trophy leke aa (red-heart emoji).”

Advertisement

Check Aly Goni’s tweet here:

Ex-Bigg Boss 15 participant, Rajiv Adatia also took to X to express his heartwarming birthday wish for the Bigg Boss 17 finalist. He dropped a click with Munawar Faruqui and wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday Munna!! @munawar0018 final on your birthday!! Kya baat hai!! Lots of love mere Bhai! Keep shining ! (bunch of red-heart emojis)”

Check Rajiv Adatia’s tweet here:

Munawar Faruqui’s Bigg Boss 17 journey

Munawar Faruqui’s stay inside the Bigg Boss 17 house remained controversial. His personal life was brought up and debated multiple times during his stay. As the finale approaches, fans are rooting for their favorites and Munawar has received huge support from some top celebrities. Rapper Badshah, Raftaar, and MC Stan have made vote appeal videos for Munawar to show their support for him. Other celebs like Gauahar Khan, Sana Makbul, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Paras Kalnawat, Prince Narula, Suyyash Rai, Karanvir Bohra, and many more are also hoping Munawar Faruqui lifts the Bigg Boss 17 trophy.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui gets emotional, says he only wishes to be close to his son