Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Promo: Manisha Rani steals the show with Shahid Kapoor

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has become a popular dance reality show, capturing the hearts of many viewers. Alongside its regular contestants, the show has recently introduced six new wildcard participants. Already, several contestants have faced elimination rounds. In the next episode, famous actor and comedian Jaaved Jaafery, who brought break dancing to the country, will be a special guest. Additionally, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be there to promote their new film.

Manisha Rani, a wildcard contestant on the show, has been impressing the judges with her performances, earning positive remarks since her entry. According to the latest promo shared by Sony TV on its official social media handle, Manisha Rani is seen dancing with Shahid Kapoor and having fun. After the dance, Shahid said, “Mujhe aaj tak aisi ladki nahi mili hai, jo dialogue bhi bol sakti hai, comedy bhi kar sakti hai" (I have never met a girl like her before, who can deliver dialogues and also do comedy),” then Manisha says, “Deewana bhi bana sakti hai" (And can also drive you crazy).”



Watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Promo:

Meanwhile, Adrija Sinha continues to dominate the score chart week after week. Teaming up with choreographer Akash Thapa, they're set to mesmerize audiences with a breakdance performance on the song "Laal Peeli Akhiyaan" from Shahid and Kriti’s upcoming film. Their act, performed in rollerblades, is expected to set a new standard in the competition. Shahid Kapoor, impressed by Adrija's talent, lauds her as his biggest fan.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is not just another dance show – it's a standout spectacle in the entertainment world. Featuring celebrities as contestants and well-known faces as judges, the show promises exciting performances that keep audiences hooked.

In the current season, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 brings in judges Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora, with hosts Gauahar Khan and Rithvikk Dhanjani. The show has spiced things up with six new entries: Awez Darbar, Dhanashree Varma, Manisha Rani, Sagar Parekh, RJ Glenn Saldanha, and Nikhita Gandhi. So far, contestants like Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia, Tanisha Mukerji, Rajiv Thakur, Vivek Dahiya, Nikita Gandhi, Anjali Anand, Sangeeta Phogat, and Glenn Saldanha have bid goodbye to the competition.

