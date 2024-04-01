Manisha Rani, the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, made a striking appearance today as she breezed through Mumbai airport, turning heads with her effortless yet trendy ensemble. The social media influencer never fails to grab attention, be it with her sense of humor or her style. Today’s airport look can be the perfect fashion inspiration for netizens to rock the look this Summer. So, without delay, let’s decode her look.

Manisha Rani’s airport look

Sporting faded baggy denim with a wash-out style, Manisha Rani embraced the casual-cool vibe with finesse. Paired with a crisp white cropped tank top, her choice exuded a refreshing simplicity that was both trendy and timeless. But it was her savvy addition of a sky-blue linen shirt that truly elevated the look to summertime perfection. Worn casually over her shoulders with the buttons undone, it not only added a refreshing pop of color but also shielded her from the scorching rays of the sun.

Check out Manisha Rani’s look here:

Accessorizing with understated elegance, Manisha opted for classic black shades to shield her eyes from the scorching rays of the sun, while black sandals provided both comfort and style for her journey. Ditching elaborate jewelry, she instead adorned herself with a delicate light golden pendant around her neck.

Manisha treated her fans to a glimpse of her chic airport attire through a captivating video shared on her social media, inviting them to guess her destination. And while speculation ran rampant, the truth soon emerged during her brief interaction with eager paparazzi. She revealed her exciting plans to jet off to Chandigarh, where she is set to shoot a music video, promising her fans something to look forward to.

Manisha Rani’s journey

Manisha has remained in the limelight ever since she stepped out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house where she emerged as one of the finalists. Her journey in reality shows started with auditioning for Dance India Dance Season 5. She went on to become the 2nd runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2 last year, and, most recently, she won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 which was hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani and judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora.

