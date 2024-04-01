Faisal Shaikh AKAMr Faisu's popularity is reaching new heights day by day as the social media star is showcasing his multi-talented persona. He is now busy interviewing celebrities for his podcast. His videos receive immense love from fans and often trend on YouTube. Recently, Farah Khan appeared on his podcast. The filmmaker got candid and spoke a lot about her personal and professional life.

Will Farah Khan cast Faisal Shaikh with Shah Rukh Khan?

In 'Rumor Ghoomar' game segment, Faisal Shaikh asked about a rumor to Farah Khan that has been doing rounds. He informed of a rumor that was, "In 2024, you will cast Mr. Faisu in a movie?" Answering this question, she said, "Ho bhi sakta hai Faisu. Kya pata (It can happen Faisu, you never know)."

Faisal Shaikh expressed his disbelief saying that he doesn't think he will get an opportunity to do her film. Farah advices Faisu to never speak negatively and says Om Shanti Om's dialogue, "Kisi cheez ko dil se chaho..to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai."

Farah then added, "Aisa kyu lagta hai ki solo hero hoga, Shah Rukh Khan ke sath bhi le sakti hu. Aisa bhi kar sakte hai (Why do you think you will be solo hero, I can cast you with Shah Rukh Khan also. We can do this also)." This statement leaves Faisal Shaikh extremely excited.

Advertisement

Take a look at Faisal Shaikh's post here-

In the game segment, the social media star requested Farah to call Shah Rukh Khan and tell him that she is on Mr Faisu's podcast. Farah then informs Faisu that King Khan won't answer her call as it is afternoon. She informs Faisu that SRK answers call only at midnight.

In the same podcast, Farah also revealed that she has a script ready for her new project which might go on floors in 2024.

With a massive fan following of 32.3 million on Instagram, Faisal has proved to be a fan's favorite celebrity. Workwise, he has done two popular reality shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Speaking about Farah Khan, the filmmaker was last seen judging Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 along with Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's Farah Khan takes a sly dig at Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui; here's why