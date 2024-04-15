Popular celeb couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been fans' favorite duo in the entertainment industry. Since becoming parents, their vlogs have been filled with charming moments featuring their young son, Ruhaan. Shoaib recently posted a vlog on his YouTube channel showcasing their Eid celebration, where he opened up about their son falling ill during the festivities.

At the start of his vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim showed a glimpse of his Eid celebration with his family. Firstly, he meets Dipika Kakar's father and then the couple celebrates the festival with their family and close ones. We also see the couple serving delicious delicacies to the guests. Later, Dipika and Shoaib shared why they couldn't finish the Eid vlog.

Shoaib reveals why Eid vlog was incomplete:

Shoaib shares that it was their first Eid with Ruhaan and they had expectations of celebrating in a grand way however they couldn't do it. Revealing the reason for the same, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 fame adds that after embracing parenthood, every plan depends on the baby and the baby's mood.

The actor then reveals that on Eid Ruhaan was cranky and crying as he had a fever because of teething. Shoaib and Dipika Kakar revealed that Ruhaan had a high fever and after clicking pictures, he suddenly started crying so they couldn't complete Eid's vlog. Shoaib Ibrahim further shared that Ruhaan was unwell for 6-7 days but now he is feeling better and there's no fever.

Speaking more about it, Shoaib and Dipika shared how they spoke to the doctors and friends when their little munchkin caught the fever. However, the couple mentioned that it was their first time so they were scared for their baby and were panicking. Shoaib then said that they were worried as the fever was there for 6 six days but the doctors assured them that this happens to babies.

Shoaib Ibrahim talks about second baby:

The Sasural Simar Ka actor added, "Doctor bhi bole ki aisa hota hai, toh abb pata hai aisa hota hai. Abb Inshallah, Allah ne chaha kabhi dusra baby hota hai toh apne ko pata hai ki ek time aisa aata hai jaha pe aisi bhi chize hoti hai (The doctor also said that this happens so now I know this happens. Now Inshallah, if Allah ever wants to bless us with a second child, I know that a time will come when such things will happen)." Shoaib explained how they now have experience in taking care of babies.

On the professional front, Shoaib Ibrahim was last seen on Television on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

