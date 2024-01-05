EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Jyoti's close friend quashes actor's early March wedding rumors with Sumit Suri

Fans woke up to the news of popular actress Surbhi Jyoti's wedding news. A publication reported that the actress is set to tie the knot in March 2024, probably on the 6th or 7th of the month.

Armed with the information, Pinkvilla tried to dig out a few details and what we know is that Surbhi is certainly not getting married in the first half of March.

Surbhi Jyoti's close friend denies her wedding in March

Pinkvilla got in touch with an extremely close friend of Surbhi Jyoti who said on the request of anonymity that the actress is not getting married in the first half of March. She said, "Nothing is decided yet. I'm pretty close to her and I haven't heard anything like that. Things are being discussed but it will take some time to finalize everything. March looks pretty close and from what I know, it won't happen so soon."

Have a look at Surbhi Jyoti's travel post on Instagram.

According to reports, Surbhi might get married on March 6 or 7th and it will be a grand wedding.

Surbhi Jyoti's journey in the industry

Surbhi Jyoti rose to fame with her performance in Qubool Hai wherein she played the character of Zoya Faruqui. Her chemistry with Karan Singh Grover was also quite appreciated. The actress was also a part of the thriller show Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai alongside Shoaib Ibrahim.

Surbhi Jyoti was also a part of the Naagin franchise. She featured in the third season of Naagin opposite Pearl V Puri.

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri's relationship

As per reports, Surbhi and Sumit have been dating for quite some time now. Before Sumit, Surbhi was rumored to be dating Pearl V Puri and Varun Turkey. However, the talented actress refuted rumors of dating the duo.

Currently, Surbhi is holidaying in the USA. All attempts to reach out to her were futile. We also tried to get in touch with Suri but he remained unavailable for comment.

