WATCH: Want to know how Farah Khan's famous Yakhni Pulao is made? Filmmaker drops lip-smacking recipe

Farah Khan’s kitchen is open and the internet is drooling. The filmmaker is renowned for preparing dishes that are highly sought after by the entire entertainment industry.

Farah Khan’s social media feed is filled with many such videos and one dish that remains common on her platter is the Yakhni Pulao. If you ever wondered about its recipe, Khan has now got you all covered.

Farah Khan drops the drooling recipe of her iconic Yakhni Pulao

Earlier in the day, Khan launched her YouTube channel and chose to share her secret recipe in the first video. The video starts with Farah getting disappointed over the absence of mutton because it is the most important part of her Pulao.

However, she moves on to create some magic on flames using chicken. The taste test verdict arrived from Farah’s house-helps where one voted her out (jokingly) and then she also ousted him out of her house (also jokingly).

For the unversed, Farah Khan even hosted a cookery show on Colors which was named Farah Ki Dawat. It premiered on February 22, 2015, and featured celebs like Kapil Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh, Sania Mirza, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Boman Irani, Sargun Mehta and Malaika Arora Khan as guests.

When Farah Khan opened up on feeding her kids healthy

Farah who is a mother to triplets with Shirish Kunder said that she might have cheat meals but her kids are naturally interested in healthy food.

In a 2017 interview with TOI, Khan revealed, “Trust me, my children do not make faces while eating them as they taste really delicious. I must say my children are very healthy. But when it comes to me, I am on and off because I am a foodie! Unfortunately, we didn’t have such awareness of healthy eating back then. So, our food habits were never right. Now, there are so many options available to create awareness and educate parents as well.”

Farah Khan recently wrapped up judging the 11th season of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa which saw Manisha Rani emerging as the winner.

