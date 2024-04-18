Gauahar Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar, turned heads with their fashionable appearances as they stepped out of their house. The couple sweetly engaged in a chat with the paparazzi and extended belated Eid Mubarak wishes to them.

When asked to pose together, the duo came together, and the frame eventually became pretty. Let us discuss Gauahar's outfit in detail.

Gauahar Khan looks serene in a white ensemble

Unlike any other celebrities who often opt for casual outfits to spend time at a restaurant, Gauahar Khan was snapped wearing a white kurta and parallel pants. The traditional white outfit features a colorful flowery embroidery design. The asymmetrical borders add more beauty to her outfit. She paired her kurta with matching pants with the same pattern of design and dupatta.

Completing her ethnic look, Gauahar kept her hair open and opted for a minimalistic makeup look. Speaking of the accessories, the Bigg Boss 7 winner wore golden bangles, a pearl necklace, and earrings. Her sandals adorned with golden-colored straps went perfectly with her ethnic look.

Twinning with his wife, Zaid Darbar was spotted wearing a basic white kurta pajama. Adding a touch of sporty look, he wore sneakers and posed alongside Gauahar in black shades. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Have a look at Gauahar Khan's recent look:

Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan's marriage

In 2020, Gauahar Khan tied the knot with social media influencer Zaid Darbar. The couple kickstarted their wedding festivities with a chiksa ceremony. Further, they had their mehndi event followed by haldi rituals. On December 25, 2020, they got married and have completed three years of marital bliss.

On 10th May 2023, the couple became parents to a baby boy and named him Zehaan. Recently, during their spiritual trip to Mecca and Medina, Gauahar revealed the face of her son on social media. Fans showered much love on the little boy's cuteness and adorable features.

For the unversed, Gauahar Khan was recently seen on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a host alongside Rithvik Dhanjani. She rose to popularity after her successful stint on the show Bigg Boss 7 in 2013.

Keep coming to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan looks dreamy in white embroidered saree as she extends belated Eid Mubarak wishes