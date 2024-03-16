Kapil Sharma welcomes Ed Sheeran on sets of The Kapil Sharma Show after grand party; both stars twin in black

The current sensation, Ed Sheeran has finally made his third visit to India, where he will be performing for his musical concert in Mumbai at Mahalaxmi Race Course. The singer is on his Mathematical Tour, which began on April 23, 2022, and will end on September 8 this year. During his tour, he will be covering a total of 116 countries. However, the pop singer received a heartwarming welcome from the famous comedian Kapil Sharma, rumours were all in the air about Ed being featured as a guest on the famous comedy talk show The Great Indian Kapil Show, which is going to be released on Netflix soon. Recently, a repost by Kapil on his instagram confirmed that the singer was finally on the set of the show.

Ed Sheeran on The Kapil Sharma Show

Just a few hours back Kapil shared a picture of him with Ed Sheeran on his Instagram handle where the two were seen twinning in black T-shirts. Also, the comedian has reposted the story of the scriptwriter of the show, Anukalp Goswami, who took it to his instagram handle to share his picture with the singer, along with a caption, “शहर मैं चर्चा है जिसकी हमे भी आरज़ू है उसकी । (The town talks of whom we too desire) #edsheeraninmumbai on the set of THE GREAT INDIAN KAPIL SHOW @netflix_in.” With this caption, he finally breaks the news that Ed Sheeran will be coming in The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. The news has boosted the excitement amongst the audience.

General remarks by the cast of The Great Indian Kapil Show

The popular comedian and actor, Sunil Grover is making a comeback on the show after his long controversial misunderstanding with Kapil Sharma. Mentioning the same he replied, “Initially, I would get disturbed, but not anymore. I know the truth so what someone says or understands, is their problem, not mine. Those who point fingers, what is their credibility? If I need to answer something, I will do so, but usually, there is no need for an explanation. They don’t have a full understanding of the matter, no facts, they are just saying something because it’s their job. Writing negative things grabs more attention. They will all understand eventually.”

Advertisement

Adding Kapil’s perspective on moving to Netflix, he says, “Bas Ghar Badla Hai, Parivaar Nahi (Only the platform has changed, not the family).” The show will be released on 30th March 2024.

Celebrities who attended Ed Sheeran’s welcome party by Kapil Sharma

The Indian comedian, Kapil Sharma has recently hosted a grand welcome party for Ed Sheeran, which was attended by all the celebrities including, the Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, comedian Kiku Sharda, newly wedded couple Rakulpreet Kaur and Jackky Bhagnani, Ahaan Pandey, content creator Kusha Kapila and many more. The night was full of stars.

ALSO READ: Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Promo: Kavya and Adiraj’s relationship further falls apart; Will they reunite?