Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath expresses her joy after meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Ira Khan's reception; PIC

On January 13, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception was held at NMACC in Mumbai. Celebrities and prominent personalities from all sectors including business, politics, and entertainment had marked their presence at the grand celebration to bless the newlyweds. Among all comedian star Kapil Sharm also attended the event along with his wife Ginni Chatrath. The couple spent time with several celebs including superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Ginni Chatrath meets Shah Rukh Khan:

Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath took to her social media handle to express her happiness of meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception. Ginni shared a picture wherein she and Kapil are seen posing with King Khan at the celebration along with a few others. Sharing this post on her Instagram handle, Ginni captioned, "Can’t get over this pic #shahrukhkhan #dreamcometrue."

Take a look at Ginni Chatrath's post -

Archana Puran Singh shares glimpses from the celebration:

Along with Kapil and his wife, The Kapil Sharma Show fame Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi also attended the wedding reception and spent time with a lot of celebs from the entertainment world. Archana looked like a boss lady in a sequined grey blazer set. She is seen posing for the pictures with Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath, Alka Yagnik, Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Hegde, The Kapil Sharma Show director Anukalp Goswami, and several others.

Archana Puran Singh also gave a glimpse of the delicious food that she ate at the wedding reception. Sharing this post, she penned a long caption and wrote, "(heart emoticon) #unfiltered Moments from "the" wedding of the season!! Aamir, you're such a fabulous host, welcoming each and every guest (there were easily 500 and more!!!) so very warmly and patiently for hours on end. And no, I did not take a photo with him... he must've suffered a thousand such requests that day Meanwhile, we ate and chatted and met up with friends, some of them after ages!

The Kapil Sharma Show fame's caption further read, "Photo no.1 with @iamparmeetsethi @ginnichatrath and @kapilsharma needs no text Photo no. 2 is my mandatory selfie with Ginni whenever we are dressed up and presentable Photo no.3 is with my evergreen friend @therealalkayagnik Photo no.4 has Anu Malik unintentionally photo bombing Alka and I!! Photo no. 5 is the gorgeous @nikhat3628 Amir's sister, who is absolutely one of the most beautiful people I've met: sweet, gentle, and charming. Photo no.6 is our 'core' Kapil Show team with director @anukalpgoswami and Co-Producer Akshit Lahoria The last is a video of the vegetarian khaana both @therealalkayagnik and I devoured before anyone else even started eating The outfit is by my beautiful friend @mohini__chabria who always makes the most lovely Indian outfits ever, and makes Indo western ones for me, even better!!"

Take a look at Archana Puran Singh's post here-

Apart from Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh, several celebrities from the Television industry like Rupali Ganguly, Shehnaaz Gill, Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari, Mona Singh, Gauahar Khan, and more.

More about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare signed the marriage documents on 3rd January in Mumbai. After this, the couple had an intimate wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan on 8th January in the presence of their family members and close friends.

Ira and Nupur's wedding reception was a star-studded affair and witnessed the presence of dignitaries like Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Dharmendra, Rekha, Hema Malini, Raj Thackery with his wife, Sonali Bendre, Jaya Bachchan, Saira Banu, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor amongst others.

