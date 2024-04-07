The infamous snake venom case has been in the news for a couple of months. The popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav is one of the prime suspects in the show and is accused of his important role in the supply of snake venom in parties. The social media influencer was arrested on March 17 by Noida police and was released on bail after a few days. Now, as per the new charge sheet filed by the officials, Yadav's apparent involvement in the case is brought to light.

Elvish Yadav allegedly used virtual phone numbers to arrange snake venom

As per the 1200-page charge sheet filed by Noida Police, Elvish Yadav made use of virtual phone numbers to communicate with suppliers and snake catchers in connection to arranging snake venom for rave parties. Making sure that the phone number and location aren't traced, Yadav apparently used virtual phone numbers. The charge sheet also outlined the process of the crime.

Take a look at Elvish Yadav's picture with his family post his release from prison:

According to the charge sheet, the process of the crime included Yadav calling his friend Vinay from his virtual phone number when organizing a party that needed snake venom. Vinay would then convey the instructions to Ishwar and he would inform the snake charmers. After which the snake charmers would reach the party location with snakes. Police have found Elvish's virtual number in Vinay's call history.

The history of snake venom case

In November 2023, a party in Noida was raided by cops followed by tips about snake venom being used. The raid was a result of a sting operation by Maneka Gandhi's People for Animals. It was reported that the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner came under the scanner when he put a few videos with snakes. However, Elvish had denied all allegations and even mentioned putting a defamation case against Gandhi.

