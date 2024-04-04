Diya Aur Baati Hum’s Poojaa Singh drops sangeet PICS with Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame Karan Sharma; celebs react

Earlier today, the newlywed bride, Poojaa Sharma, took to Instagram, where she posted a picture from the sangeet ceremony along with her husband, Karan Sharma. The couple tied the knot on March 30th, 2024, after dating for a long time.

Poojaa Singh and Karan Sharma’s sangeet function

Poojaa Singh has recently uploaded a picture from her sangeet ceremony, where she shared the frame with his husband, Karan Sharma. As the couple gracefully posed with each other, the picture radiated the love they share. The Diya Aur Baato Hum Actress captioned the picture, “Creating our own fairytale.”

The couple looked joyful in their pictures as they were wrapping their arms around each other, with Karan kissing the forehead of his wife in the next picture. Truly, the pictures defined the tale of their inseparable love story. The couple’s looks complemented each other, as the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actress was wearing a baby pink lehenga set while the actor was slaying in a black three-piece tuxedo. It is undeniable that they were together, giving off fairy tale vibes.

How celebs reacted to Sangeet picture

The moment Poojaa uploaded the picture on her Instagram, she started receiving wishes and blessings from many celebrities for their wedding, including Jhansi Ki Rani actress Ulka Gupta. Admiring the duo, she wrote, “Beautiful couple,” while Hum Rahein na Rahein Hum actress Jasneet Kaur Kant congratulated them. The Sasural Genda Phool, Ridhiema Tiwari, wrote, ‘Blissful.’ Whereas, the Anupama actresses Jaswir Kaur, Devanggana Chauhan, and Urvashi Upadhyay, reacted with hearts on their pictures.

Advertisement

Other celebrities like Charrul Malik, Akassh Jagga, Sonam Arora, and Preeti Chaudhary also reacted to the post.

ALSO READ: undefined

More about Pooja Singh and Karan Sharma

Pooja Sharma has been a part of many prominent daily soaps, such as Diya Aur Baati Hum, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas, whereas Karan Sharma has been a part of Sasural Simar Ka 2, Udaariyaan, Mohi, and Ek Nayi Pehchaan.

Speaking of their personal lives, the actors met through a friend. Pooja claimed that Karan proposed to her after retiring from the shoot of Udaariyaan.

ALSO READ: PICS: Devon Ke Dev Mahadev fame Sonarika Bhadoria shares joyous moments from her wedding reception