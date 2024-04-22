Krissann Barretto who tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nathan Karamchandani last year in October in a simple court wedding had the formal ceremony over the weekend.

The actress who shot to fame with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan walked down the aisle wearing a white gown and looking like the most beautiful bride. The official pictures of the ceremony just came in and the actress’ friends have showered love on the couple.

Krissann Barretto and Nathan Karamchandani hold official wedding ceremony

On 21st April, the official photographs were released. A series of black and white photos of the bride and groom were uploaded on Krissann Barretto and Nathan Karamchandani's official social media accounts. Other pictures show Krissann wearing a fitted white gown and her face covered with a veil, walking down the aisle with her mother and father by her side. In an adorable moment, her hubby tears up as she lifts the veil and comes forward to kiss her forehead.

Check out the wedding pictures here:

Kishwer Merchant, Charlie Chauhan, and others shower love

Fans and friends of the actress were delighted to see the pictures. The new bride's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan co-star Kishwer Merchant shared their recently uploaded pictures on her Instagram story and penned a message for the couple. She wrote, "Congratulations u guys! Krissy, this is so wholesome, so so happy for you!"

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar also joined in to send her best wishes. Sharing the photo in her story, she wrote, “Congratulations you guys! So happy you guys found each other and made it work despite the long distance and showed that love makes no boundaries! Sending you all my love and best wishes! To your happily ever after!”

Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh wrote, “Aaawwwww congratulations, all the best for this new venture of your life yay!” Niti Taylor, Charlie Chauhan, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Helly Shah, among others, also dropped congratulatory messages for their friend.

Talking about their relationship, the two got engaged last year in April and made their relationship official. They dated for a long time and had a simple court wedding last year in October.

