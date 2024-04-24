After having a quiet court marriage in October last year, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan actress Krissann Barretto got married to Nathan Karmchandani in white as well as an Indian traditional wedding. On April 21, 2024, the couple had a beautiful white wedding followed by an Indian traditional Sindhi wedding on April 23, 2024.

The Sasural Simar Ka actress shared beautiful pictures from her traditional wedding and fans along with celebrity friends poured in their wishes for the couple.

Krisann Barretto posts wedding pictures with Nathan Karmchandani

Krissann Barretto and her husband Nathan Karmchandani got married in a traditional Indian wedding on April 23, 2024, wherein Krissann wore a beautiful magenta-coloured lehenga-choli with golden and silver embroidery. She wore heavy jewelry to complete her look while Nathan rocked the all-white traditional outfit. The couple looked ethereal in their wedding rituals and flaunted their bright smiles as they took the plunge, practically for the third time.

Take a look at Krissann Barretto and Nathan Karmchandani's wedding pictures:

Krissann Barretto on her court marriage

Last year, when Krissann registered her marriage with Nathan, she exclusively spoke about the same and shared the reason why they chose to go for a court marriage and not a lavish wedding. She had said, "We live in different countries and thus it was stressful getting married with both our families and close friends in attendance. That's why we chose a simple court marriage. We are planning for both white and red weddings in April 2024. I'm quite excited for the same." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Krissann and Nathan's love story

Krissann and Nathan met at a friend's wedding and connected instantly. Krissann and Nethan got engaged in April 2023. Within a year of their relationship, the couple decided to take the plunge and get married. Nathan, Krissann's husband, is a British Electrical Technician.

More about Krissann Barretto

Krissann Baretto is popularly known for her performance as Aliya in Kaisi Yeh Yariaan. She has also been a part of shows like Ace of Space 2, Sasural Simar Ka, and Tu Aashiqui. The actress was last seen in the SAB TV show Pashminna- Dhaage Mohabbat Ke among others.

Pinkvilla wishes the couple the heartiest congratulations!

ALSO READ: Krissann Barretto walks down the aisle with Nathan Karamchandani after court marriage in October; PICS