Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, April 18, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Armaan holding Abhira as she feels dizzy. Vidya asks Abhira if she is fine. Abhira says she is feeling giddy. Manish asks Armaan to take care of Abhira. Armaan lifts her up and leaves. Ruhi gets upset.

Armaan asks Abhira to have some juice. She refuses to consume anything as she is fasting. While talking to each other, Armaan reveals that he hasn't eaten anything since morning as he was quite busy. Abhira gets happy on learning that even Armaan is fasting. She starts thinking that Armaan also loves her.

Ruhi looks on and gets worried. As Armaan goes away, she comes to Abhira and asks if she is well. Abhira says she is not a patient. She expresses her wish to play rock, paper and scissors with Ruhi. Abhira says she has decided to do something- if she wins the game, she will go ahead and do it otherwise, she will let it go. Abhira wins the game and decides to disclose her love for Armaan.

Sanjay informs about a 5 crore rupees transaction from their company's account. He doubts Manoj and Manisha. Manisha takes a stand and retorts to Sanjay's claims. Vidya says Kaveri might have taken the money. Madhav wonders why Kaveri would do it.

Abhira shed tears of happiness on recalling Armaan’s words. She contemplates whether to profess her feelings to Armaan or not. Abhira fears Armaan’s rejection. Armaan comes and asks her why she is so bothered. Abhira says she wants to do something but is confused about it. Armaan tries to lighten up her situation. He later encourages Abhira to speak her heart out and not to fear failure. Armaan asks Abhira to join the family.

Charu is worried as she performs rituals with Dev. Abhira spots them together. She bashes Charu and Dev for being so careless. When Abhira asks Charu to be afraid of Kaveri and Sanjay’s wrath, Dev tells her that there is no place of fear in love. Ruhi overhears their conversation.

Armaan comes to Abhira and asks why she is smiling. Abhira tries to seek help from Armaan indirectly. He goes to take a call. Abhira decides to write a letter to confess her love for Armaan. Ruhi thinks Armaan will be scolded again by Kaveri because Abhira has hidden Charu’s affair from him. She gets her hands on Abhira’s ‘I love you’ note for Armaan which makes her restless.

Abhira and Armaan perform the aarti together. They immerse the idols in water and pray. Armaan stops Abhira from stumbling. Ruhi gets jealous. Kaveri apologizes to Ruhi for her bad behavior. Manish asks Abhira and Armaan to pray for each other. While Abhira wishes to spend her entire life with Armaan, Armaan prays for Abhira’s happiness.

Abhira searches for her ‘I love you’ note. Ruhi complains to God about Abhira falling in love with Armaan. She says why it is always her who ends up sharing her love. Armaan asks Abhira what she is looking for. Ruhi cries. The episode ends here.

