Abhishek Malik and Suhani Chaudhary have parted ways. The television couple got married in October 2021. Pinkvilla got in touch with Abhishek and asked him about the difficult decision that they had to make. In a candid chat, Abhishek revealed the reason for the separation and also mentioned that he and his former wife tried to sort out their differences.

Abhishek Malik on separating from Suhani Chaudhary

The Kumkum Bhagya actor said, "We really tried to work it out but there were some genuine compatibility issues and we had to take a call. When we got engaged in January 2021, we had less time to spend with and understand each other. Soon after, we got married (in October 2021). After that, I got a little caught up with buying a new house; so we didn't really get the time to connect."

He added, "The connection was missing. We tried to work it out, we were together in Mumbai for 2 years but eventually, we understood that we shouldn't drag it too much as we have all of our lives ahead of us and that's when we decided to mutually part ways. We have amicably separated. I don't wish anything bad for her."

Have a look at Abhishek Malik's recent post from his project on Instagram-

Advertisement

When asked if he is in touch with Suhani, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan actor said, "Well, not really. But yes, we do call each other on and off, if there's anything to communicate about the proceedings. She is also busy with her work and so am I. It is a mutual divorce and we've filed for one."

Abhishek Malik on both the families' take on the divorce

He shared, "Honestly, it is not a good time for the family. It is a hard time for me and the family too. However, eventually, every parent wants their kids to be happy. Suhani's family is also very nice but they also felt that their daughter was not happy and comfortable in the relationship and so did my family. So, considering our happiness individually, the families are supporting our decision."

He added, "It was only yesterday that my mother met her father as they had to discuss a few things. No hard feelings for anyone. They're understanding and are like koi baat nahi, bachon mey nahi hua toh koi baat nahi, aage badho." (Families are very understanding and they're like no problem if things don't work out, move on.)

Abhishek Malik on finding love again

When a person faces a strained relationship, their belief in love sort of gets weak. When asked if he is up for giving love another chance, the Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho actor said, "Not at all. Not now for sure. Honestly, it's a difficult phase. I just reached Dehradun today from Delhi, to drop off my dog at a friend's place and that's another heartbreak for me. I will take a while to process everything."

Initially, Abhishek had exclusively told Pinkvilla about managing his relationship with Suhani. He had said that they faced some initial problems but that's a part of every relationship. He had also stated that Suhani was mentally prepared to marry an actor and the drawbacks of the same."

Abhishek Malik has been a part of TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Splitsvilla, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, and Pinjra Khubsurti Ka among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Malik on his biggest strength, life after marriage & his show Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho