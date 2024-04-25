Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's lavish wedding is scheduled to happen tonight (April 25). Several celebrities are gracing the special occasion but one special guest, who grabbed all the limelight with his grand arrival was superstar Govinda. Considering Krushna Abhishek and Govinda's family's turbulent relationship, uncertainty of the superstar attending the wedding was discussed a lot.

Govinda attends niece Arti Singh's wedding:

However, burying the hatchet, Govinda marked his gracious presence at Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's grand wedding. The actor seemed to be in a haste and rushed inside as soon as he arrived at the wedding venue. He was seen assuring the paparazzi that he would return for the pictures. The superstar looked dapper as always in a black elegant attire.

Watch Govinda's video here-

Kashmera Shah on speculations of Govinda attending:

Krushna Abhishek's wife, Kashmera Shah exclusively told Pinkvilla how she and everyone in their family were looking forward to welcoming Govinda at Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's wedding. She even said, "As the tradition goes, I will touch his feet. After all, he is at my father-in-law's place and I would pay him my respects. He might have a problem with Krushna and me but Arti has nothing to do with the same and thus we feel, he would attend her wedding."

Earlier, when Krushna Abhishek confirmed the news of Arti Singh getting married, the comedian-actor had also talked about inviting his chi chi mama aka Govinda. Krushna had mentioned that the first invitation card would be given to Govinda.

More about Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's wedding:

Numerous celebrities from the entertainment industry are seen marking their presence at Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's big day. Celebs like Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Arbaaz Khan, Yuvika Chaudhary, and many others were spotted as they arrived at the wedding venue.

Speaking about Arti and Dipak's pre-wedding festivities, beautiful snaps from their functions are all over the internet. Her grand pre-wedding festivities included bachelorette, haldi, mehendi, and sangeet which saw the attendance of numerous celebs from the showbiz world.

