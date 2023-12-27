Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai Promo: Meera Deosthale’s new show puts spotlight on fight against dowry

Just a few hours back, Sony Entertainment Television dropped the first glimpse of its upcoming family drama, Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai. With Meera Deosthale and Zaan Khan in the lead roles, the show highlights one of the evils of modern society- dowry. The show will put the spotlight on the female character’s fight against dowry.

New show Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai to air soon

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai follows Nandini's journey, played by Meera Deosthale, who is deep rooted in tradition but also raises objections to any belief that disregards the dignity of a woman. The show also features Zaan Khan in the lead role.

Watch the promo of the new show here:

In the promo of the television drama, Meera Deosthale is seen decked up as a newlywed. She sits in front of the mirror and thinks about her marriage with Zaan Khan. The two got married following all the rituals and seemed happy about it.

A voiceover narrates, “Kuch riwaz humare samaj ke gaurav hain, aur kuch samaj par grahan.”

However, on the other hand, Zaan Khan’s parents are seen taking dowry from Meera Deosthale’s parents. They take cash and a swanky car. The bride has no clue about it, but she decides to fight back when she comes to know about it. She confronts her in-laws and asks them to return the dowry.

The promo of the new show is uploaded today with the caption, “Ek bahu ki lalkaar, dahej wapsi ki pehli pukaar… #KuchReetJagatKiAisiHai jald aa raha hai sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”

Jasmin Bhasin, Pankhuri Awasthy and others congratulate Meera Deosthale on her new show

Industry friends of Meera Deosthale are excited about her new role. Jasmin Bhasin wrote in the comment section of the promo video, “Congratulations darling!” Pankhuri Awasthy wrote, “Woohhhoo, kill it!

Actor Vijayendra Kumeria commented, “All the best #HATSOFF to you for always doing shows which are meaningful… Spread the good message yet another time with your power pact performance. P.S. you are shinning out of all.”

