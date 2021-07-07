EXCLUSIVE: Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’s Zaan Khan mourns Dilip Kumar’s demise: Big loss for the industry

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’s Zaan Khan remembers Dilip Kumar. The legendary actor passed away this morning in Mumbai.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away today in Mumbai due to prolonged health issues. He was 98. The whole nation is in grief and actors from the entertainment industry are paying homage to the departed legend. Actor Zaan Khan, who is better known as Randheer Raizada from Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, has also paid his condolences to the actor. He considers the legendary actor his idol and always takes inspiration from him.

Today, he also shared his thoughts on the late actor. Zaan said, “It's very sad news. If we talk about his contribution then he was my idol. Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and these three actors are my favorites across three generations. People used to call Dilip sir Tragedy king. Whenever I am doing my emotional scenes, I used to fall back on his performances and watch them. How much ever I try, I would never reach close to him. But I try my level best. I think It's a big loss for the industry and no one can ever take the place of Dilip Saab. May Allah give him Jannat (heaven).”

Zaan adds, “Recently a very close friend of mine told me that Saira Bano watches my show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye and that is a huge thing for me. She has also commented about me, "is ladke me Dilip saab ki jhalak dikhti hai". It is the biggest compliment for me till date.”

Zaan Khan has gained immense popularity through his character in a short period with his great on-screen presence and acting skills.

