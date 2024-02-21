Review: With poignant dialogues and powerful performances, "Kuch Reet Jagat ki Aisi Hai" is thought-provoking!

"Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai" has debuted on Sony Entertainment Television, bringing forth a compelling exploration of societal norms surrounding the pressing issue of dowry. Meera Deosthale and Zaan Khan take the reins of this thought-provoking journey that challenges conventions, and the first few episodes have left us wanting to know more about the protagonist, Nandini, and her courageous journey.

The opening scene, set against the vibrant backdrop of Upleta, Gujarat, introduces us to Nandini, a spirited woman portrayed with grace by Meera Deosthale. Her selfless act of selling her jewelry to save her family's land immediately establishes her as a woman of substance. Simultaneously, the narrative takes an intriguing turn with the arrival of Naren (Zaan Khan), as he broaches the topic of dowry during a prospective alliance with Nandini's friend Vishakha, sparking an immediate clash. A dialogue that became my personal favorite from the very first episode is, "Barabari ka zamana hai, toh len-den bhi Barabari ki honi chahiye." Insinuating that if the boy's family wants to take Dahej, they should be equally willing to give it back to the girl's family. This resounding perspective on dowry is fresh and interesting to watch, paired with power-packed dialogues that keep you engaged.

This conflict becomes the heartbeat of the narrative, unravelling the harsh realities of the prevailing dowry system. As seen in the show’s promos, Nandini's unapologetic demand for her dowry back challenges the status quo and is a bold statement against the kureets that hurt the dignity of women. Positioning her as a symbol of strength and navigating seamlessly between tradition and modernity, it showcases an aspiring woman rooted in values with an unwavering defiance against age-old beliefs. As opposed to the traditional trope of women portrayed over time who are either silent victims glorified in the name of the "ideal girl" or are categorized as outspoken "modern villains", Nandini is like a breath of fresh air and is a character that seems real and relatable.

As the first episode unfolds, Naren's character emerges as a forward-looking yet seemingly flawed lead, making it another unusual yet curious twist. The show's potential lies in the promise of character growth, and we're hoping to see more of Naren and how he and Nandini come together, offering a blend of drama and development.

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai" serves as a mirror to societal evils, encouraging viewers to question and challenge norms. It adeptly intertwines elements of tradition with a mix of social awareness, romance, and strong character portrayals, which are poised to hook audiences. The engaging plot and pertinent themes make it a worthwhile start. As the story unfolds, it promises to deliver both entertainment and thought-provoking commentary.

Airing on Sony Entertainment Television, it earns a commendable 3.5/5 rating.