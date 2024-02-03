As we have already stepped into a new year, a slate of new shows is awaiting the audience. A new show is all set to premiere on television screens from this month. In the coming few days, a thought-provoking show that puts the spotlight on Dahej Pratha, which plagues our society, will soon start airing. Titled Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai, it promises a captivating plot and an intense family drama. At the heart of the show is Meera Deosthale's portrayal of Nandini.

Meera Deosthale on his role as Nandidni

The upcoming drama show Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai features Meera Deosthale in the lead role. She plays Nandini, a woman of traditions who raises objections to any belief that disregards the dignity of a woman. Speaking about her role, Meera expressed, "I believe this is a story that needs to be told, more people need to question the kureet that exists in our society, and I am so excited about playing a character with such a strong purpose."

She further added, "I believe daughters are meant for love, not commodification in the name of dowry, and this is the lasting impression that I want to make with my portrayal in this show. Nandini didn’t know that dahej was exchanged at the time of her wedding, but the show will follow her courageous journey, despite being in a happy married life, wherein she decides to stand up against her in-laws and says, “Mujhe mera dahej waapas chahiye (I want my dowry back)."

Advertisement

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai is based in Gujarat and has Nandini living with her mama-mami and her brother, Meet. She is a woman who always respects elders but also raises her voice against something unjust. She takes a step to challenge age-old beliefs that demean the self-respect of women.

When and where to watch Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai?

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai is slated to launch on February 19, 2024. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 8.30 pm and can be watched on Sony TV. You can catch up on the episodes on the channel's OTT platform.

Sony TV has released a promo, thereby giving a glimpse into the show. It is uploaded with the caption in Hindi that translates to - (Nandini is coming to questions some of the evil rituals of the world! Watch #KuchReetJagatKiAisiHai from 19th February, Mon to Fri at 8:30 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).

Watch the promo here:

Reacting to the promo, fans expressed their excitement over Meera Deosthale's new project. One of the users wrote, "@meera.deosthale WOW,Another Spectacular Realistic Show Is Here From SonyTV Featuring The Most Beautiful+Simple Girl Meera,Wishing You Tons Of Love+Luck For This One Dear." Another comment read, "Finally we have a date.. I was getting impatient..Congrats and best wishes for this new show...it will be super hit!!!" Actor Zaan Khan, who will be playing a pivotal role in the show, wrote, "Aa rahe hai hum sabka dil jeetney."

Have a look at the comments:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Vicky Jain REACTS to his closeness with Mannara Chopra: 'It looks like that'