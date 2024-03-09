Meera Deosthale is currently seen playing the lead role in the Sony TV show Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai, wherein she plays the character of Nandani who takes a stand for herself questioning her in-laws about accepting dowry. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Meera spoke at length about taking up the show, chemistry with co-actor Zaan Khan, doing shows with social message, and more.

Meera Deosthale on response for Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai

The Udaan actress said, "Well, the viewers have been quite accepting and they're loving the show. When the promos were released, I expected a few negative responses too. But surprisingly, I didn't get even one negative feedback. Everyone praised the acting, the concept of the show and I'm extremely glad about the same."

Have a look at Meera Deosthale's post about Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai-

Meera Deosthale on taking up the show

When asked about what made her sign the project, Meera Deosthale said, "Honestly, TV actors are not choosers. After one show is over, we go on auditioning for different shows. For me, the agenda was to bag a lead role. Makers of the show liked my audition and I was called in the office for narration. When the story was narrated to me, I realized that Nandani and Meera are almost similar to each other. The Associate Director Bhavin Sir was narrating the story and I found myself crying in the middle of the narration while Bhavin Sir was also crying as he narrated the story. That's when I realized that I was able to relate to the character and should do it. After the narration, I came to know about the renowned people who are working on the show and it was an added bonanza for me."

Advertisement

Meera Deosthale reveals if she was on a break before this show

Meera was a part of Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq wherein she played the character of an autistic girl. When asked if she went on a break after the show, she said, "It wasn't a deliberate attempt to take a break. I had gained some weight for my previous show and as you know losing weight isn't an overnight thing; it is a process, a journey. So, after that show, I was focusing on losing weight and working on myself. After that, I started auditioning for TV as well as the web. But as you might know, things take time to materialize on TV or the web. I auditioned for Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai in October and we went on-air only recently, so imagine the amount of time it takes. Having said that, I feel, I was destined to be a part of this show."

Meera Deosthale on doing shows with a social message

"I feel there's a phrase What you seek is seeking you. You attract things that resemble you and that's the case with me. Over the years in the industry, I am not affected by the glamour at all. I only believe in working hard and entertaining my viewers. And thus, maybe it is in my karma to influence people in a positive way with the kind of shows that I do," explained Meera.

She added, "After Udaan, I feel there's more acceptance for me in such roles. Maybe because of my personality, people feel that I fit into such roles. I am told that I am very convincing when I say something or give a certain message. I think it fits me and my personality well."

Meera Deosthale on pairing with Zaan Khan

While commenting on her co-star Zaan Khan, she said, "I got a lot of comments mentioning that we have a nice chemistry. When we met and did a mock shoot together, in merely one scene, we understood that we do share a nice chemistry. Zaan, the director, the producer, everyone liked the pairing. After that, I had mock shoots with other actors and so did he, but we were sure that our chemistry would surely work."

When asked how is Zaan offscreen, the actress revealed, "He is always this happy-go-lucky person on the sets and he brings a lot of cheers on the set. We call him the live-wire on the sets of our show. Not only him, but the entire cast share an extremely warm bond and it's great to work in such a positive environment."

Advertisement

Meera Deosthale on playing a Gujarati character for the first time

According to Meera, for my parents, the biggest factor of happiness about her show Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai is that she is finally playing a Gujarati character, "I am from Baroda and when the hoardings of the show were put up in the city, people were so happy. I got so many messages from people from my hometown. My friends, my teachers, and everyone were elated as I was playing a Gujarati character in the show. It feels nice to represent the culture you belong to."

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai is produced by actor-produced JD Majethia. It also features actors like Zaan Khan and Dharmesh Vyas among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai: Meera Deosthale on her role in show; 'Daughters are meant for love'