EXCLUSIVE: Udaan fame Meera Deosthale believes luck plays important role for survival in TV industry

Meera Deosthale was seen in the shows Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, and Vidya. She is known for power-packed performance.

Actress Meera Deosthale is a well-known name in the television industry. She has been part of many hit shows including Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, Udaan, and Vidya. She is currently not seen in any TV shows. The actress, however, believes that hard work, luck and talent go hand-in-hand. She also feels that life is uncertain so it is always better to go with the flow and give your best at every shot. That is also how she perceives her career.

Sharing her thoughts on a television career, she said, “But I also believe that hard work, luck and talent go hand-in-hand. If I sit at home and wait for work to come to me, that won’t happen. I have to be talented as well and work hard to get that work. Always be nice and hardworking because there are a lot of people who can take your place if you are not your best. I have learned that in these few years in the industry. And luck does play an important role to survive in the showbiz industry.”

“I also think having a mentor helps. Mentors are people who guide you through your journey. They see potential in you and push you till you reach your threshold and make your breakthrough. I don’t have a mentor but I have a few people who are really important to me. They have moulded me into the person that I am today. And those are the people who will make sure that I never lose myself,” adds the actor. She also said that she believes in living today.

