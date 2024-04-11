Zaan Khan is currently playing the green-flag partner in the Sony TV show Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai. The current track of the show revolves around Naren and Nandani getting married. Meanwhile, Nandani is unaware of the dowry that Naren's father demanded from Nandani's father. While onscreen Naren is enjoying marital bliss, offscreen, actor Zaan Khan is having a gala time with his family on the occasion of Eid.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Zaan Khan spoke at length about his Eid celebration, childhood memories, and more.

Zaan Khan on childhood memories of Ramzaan and Eid

Recalling his childhood memories Zaan Khan said, "Ramzaan in childhood was very different. Back in the day, there used to be no call time, no pressure, no thoughts about career graphs. I used to fast in a very carefree zone. However, now, since I stay away from my family, in Mumbai, things are different. You have to think about a lot of things. Earlier it was quite in a chilled-out zone."

"The best thing about Ramzaan is that it is our holy month for us. I have been fasting since the age of seven and I love doing it. I love every bit of Ramzaan and Eid because it's very peaceful and it has some sort of magic in it. Moreover, it is also great for a detox. It has a lot of advantages."

Take a look at Zaan Khan's reel with Meera Deosthale from the sets of Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai:

Talking about the Eid ritual that he follows without fail, Zaan shared, "Well, for a few years I have been following a trend of making sheer khurma, the sweet dish made with milk, all by myself. I like to cook and I channel my inner chef on Eid day to prepare the delicacy."

Zaan on what he misses in Ramzaan and Eid compared to his childhood

The actor further added as he went down memory lane, "Eid has always been the same since the beginning. It's celebrated at a grand level in my household. There's so much to do, so much to eat. We celebrate the festival with our huge extended families and it's a great way to mingle and celebrate."

He added, "I miss celebrating Ramzaan with my big fat family. It has been a few times that I was away for Eid celebration, but I make sure to take time and celebrate the festival with my family."

Zaan Khan on best Eid memory

When asked about his best Eid memory Zaan Khan said, "I believe every Eid brings a wave of fresh new memories that one can cherish forever. I can't think of one, Eid, as a whole, is very special in itself."

He further added, "I would rather like to share my recent best memory from Ramzaan. So we were shooting in Filmcity for Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aaisi Hai, it was a sequence in the outdoor location. We were shooting in scorching heat when the temperature was around 42 degrees. My throat was all dry and my lips also got dry and chapped. It was difficult to pull off the fast, but I am glad that I did and there's a sense of happiness in pulling off a difficult fast."

Zaan Khan on Eidi that he would give to fans

When asked about Eidi (gift) that he'd like to give to his fans, Zaan said, "I will give them an Eidi by interacting with them through a LIVE session.

Pinkvilla wishes all the viewers Eid Mubarak!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Zaan Khan reveals he’s unaffected by hit-and-miss glimpse in Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai promo