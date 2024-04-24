Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai started a few months ago with a revolutionary concept related to the dowry system. However, according to reports, the show is all set to go off-air soon, and it is unlikely that the main storyline will be telecasted. While talking to a media portal, actress Anupama confirmed that the Meera Deosthale and Zaan Khan starrer will end in the coming days.

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai hit television screens in February of this year and will reportedly air its final episode in the second week of May.

Anupama confirms Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai's end

In a conversation with Etimes, actress Anupama Solanki, who was recently roped in to play a significant role in the show, confirmed that Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai will soon end. She mentioned how the television industry often makes actors work nonstop due to a lack of episodes in reserve, but Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai boasts a healthy bank.

She went on to add that producer JD Majethia arrived at the sets a few days back and announced that the show would wind up soon. Anupama revealed that the main storyline about dowry is yet to be telecast and that she doubts it will happen before the show goes off air. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Have a look at Kuch Reet Jagat Ke Aisi Hai promo:

Before joining the cast of Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai, Anupama was a part of another show. Opening up about her stint on the show and joining the Meera Deosthale starrer, the actress called the decision to end the show shocking and upsetting. She recalled how the makers of her previous show wished to revive her track and wanted to work further for about a year.

Concluding herself, Anupama stated, "Since I had committed to this show, I had to decline the offer. I did not want to take up two shows simultaneously, so it is indeed disappointing."

For the unversed, Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai stars Meera Deosthale and Zaan Khan as the lead couple. The show aired its first episode on February 19, 2024.

ALSO READ: Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's Krissann Barretto and Nathan Karmchandani look regal in their Indian wedding PICS