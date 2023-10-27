EXCLUSIVE: Not Rachana Mistry, Meera Deosthale and Zaan Khan finalized for J D Majethia's new show

Recently, Pinkvilla informed our viewers about Khichdi maker and producer J D Majethia's new show. The makers were considering casting Rachna Mistry and she was even shortlisted. However, it now appears that things didn't work out between the actress and the makers and now the new lead actress has been finalized. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about the lead pair of the show. Read on.

Meera Deosthale and Zaan Khan are to be paired opposite each other in the show

Udaan fame Meera Deosthale has bagged the show while Vanshaj actor Zaan Khan will be seen playing the male lead in the project. Meera is known for her acting chops in projects like Udaan, Vidya, and Gud Se Meetha Ishq. Zaan has proved his acting finesse in shows like Humari Bahu Silk, Kyun Uthey Dil Chhod Aye, Maitree, and Vanshaj among others. With the kind of work that Meera and Zaan have been doing, it is safe to say that they'll take the show to new heights with their talent.

JD Majethia's previous show

JD Majethia and his production house are well-known for producing lighthearted and slice-of-life kind of stories that many Indian families relate to. They have many popular shows in their kitty. Some of them include Khichdi, Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai, and Baa Bahu Aur Baby among others.

The production house currently produces the popular Pushpa Impossible starring Karuna Pandey in the lead role. The team is also set for the release of Khichdi 2 in theatres.

Other new shows on the block

Apart from J D Majethia's upcoming show, other new shows that are ready to hit the TV screens include Doree featuring Amar Upadhyay and Sudha Chandran. Dabangii featuring Manav Gohil and Amir Dalvi and Jhanak featuring Hiba Nawab and Chandani Sharma among others.

Coming back to Zaan and Meera being a part of J D's new show, we contacted the actors but they remained unavailable for comment.