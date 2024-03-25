And the day is here! As the nation celebrates Holi and soaks itself in joy, power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have hosted a Holi bash. The duo have invited their industry friends and close ones to the bash. The duo hosted a splendid party to mark the day of happiness, joy, and colors. From Isha Malviya to Shiv Thakare, several prominent personalities have marked their presence. Let us have a look at who arrived at their fun Holi celebrations.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain arrive in style

Hosts Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain, arrived at their party in style. The two opted for white outfits, and as they posed for paparazzi, the duo radiated elegance. Speaking of Ankita, the Pavitra Rishta fame wore an all-white suit that she paired with a multi-colored dupatta, while Vicky looked handsome in an embroidered white short kurta and matching pants.

Isha Malviya spotted

Isha Malviya was spotted at Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's Holi party. She looked pretty in a white outfit that she styled with traditional jewelry. During her interaction with the paparazzi, the Bigg Boss 17 star celebrated Holi by playing colors with them, as well.

Advertisement

Rajiv Adatia and Archana Gautam at Holi Bash

For Ankita and Vicky's Holi party, Rajiv Adatia and Archana Gautam seemed delighted as they played with colors joyously. The two were spotted having fun and enjoying each other's company.

Kanika Mann and Chetna Pande

Chetna Pande, along with her partner Nishank Swami and actress friend Kanika Mann, arrived at the Holi bash. Keeping the denim game on, the trio looked amazing as they posed delightedly. Needless to say, they had a blast together.

Shiv Thakare and Rajiv Thakur arrive together

Besides the above-mentioned celebrities, the Holi bash hosted by Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain witnessed Shiv Thakare and Rajiv Thakur arriving together. With their attires kept basic and comfy, the duo looked perfectly ready to play Holi and have fun with their friends.

Karanvir Bohra arrives with his wife

Known for his exceptional acting chops, Karanvir Bohra also attended the Holi bash organized by Ankita and Vicky. He arrived at the bash with his wife, and as they posed for the paparazzi, Shiv Thakare joined them and played Holi delightedly.

Manisha Rani plays Holi with Ankita Lokhande

Manisha Rani was also spotted at Ankita Lokhande's Holi bash. The two greet each other 'Happy Holi' and hug warmly. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame was dressed in a stylish printed skirt, pants, and white crop top.

Abhishek Kumar attends

Popularly known for his stint on Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar was also witnessed arriving at Ankita-Vicky's Holi party. The Udaariyaan actor looked handsome and wished everyone 'Happy Holi.'

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Giving us major couple goals, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary radiated charm and love as they arrived at the Holi bash, organized by star couple Ankita and Vicky. The Bigg Boss 16 fame duo turned heads with their ultimate style quotient.

Advertisement

Shalin Bhanot and Nia Sharma

Well-known figures on the television landscape, Shalin Bhanot and Nia Sharma were also a part of Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's Holi party. The two looked happy about the festivities and posed together for the paparazzi.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party 2024: Munawar Faruqui, Gauahar Khan, Jannat Zubair and others arrive in style; Watch