WATCH: BB17’s Anurag Dobhal and Feroza Khan reunite for the first time outside the Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 17’s contestant Anurag Dobhal and Feroza Khan’s friendship from the Bigg Boss house captured the attention of their fans. Recently, Anurag has shared a video on his Instagram handle where he and Feroza met for the first time after their eviction from Bigg Boss house. On another note, Khanzadi has been facing some issues with her Instagram account lately, as it got suspended for reasons that haven't been revealed yet.

Anurag Dobhal and Feroza Khan’s Relationship

After getting evicted from Bigg Boss 17, Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK Rider, and Feroza Khan, also known as Khanzadi, finally had their first encounter. Anurag took to his Instagram to share a video capturing their heartfelt reunion. The joy and excitement on Khanzadi's face were truly indescribable as the UK Rider approached her in the video.

The two of them became close to each other when Anurag consoled her while she was crying alone. Anurag has always been an understanding one.

In the video, Khanzadi screamed with excitement when Anurag entered the room. She came running towards him to hug him and said, “Good to see you.” Meanwhile Anurag was equally excited when he said, “By God! Tereko Bigg Boss ke ghar ke bahar milna tha (By God! I wanted to meet you outside the Bigg Boss house).”

Here’s what Anurag thinks of his bond with Feroza

Anurag Dobhal is known for his strong opinions and unwavering stance. He never fails to amaze the audience with his sharp wit and valuable advice for his fellow contestants. Just recently, he pleasantly surprised Khanzadi by paying her an unexpected visit, capturing the moment with the caption, 'Sacchi Dosti (True friendship).'

Although, the video was self-explanatory in itself the caption made their friendship official. The video clearly portrays that this meeting was much awaited by both of them.

Anurag Dobhal couldn’t wait to share this meeting with his fans therefore, he also shared his picture with his BFF Khanzadi via his Twitter handle with the caption ‘Anuzaadi Reunion.’

Feroza Khan’s Instagram suspension

Right now, Feroza, also known as Khanzadi, is occupied with recovering her suspended Instagram account for some unknown reasons. In her vlog, she also mentioned that her team is currently working on a new project.

The fans of Feroza and Anurag expressed their joy in the comments, as they had been eagerly waiting for this reunion as well. Inside the Bigg Boss house, the UK Rider was seen standing by his friend Khanzadi during her difficult moments.