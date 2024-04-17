Bigg Boss’s Rajiv Adatia pens appreciation note for Parineeti Chopra's performance in Chamkila: ‘You were fab’

Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia penned an appreciation post for Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra after watching her performance in the recently released film, Chamkila.

By Shaibalina Choudhury
Published on Apr 17, 2024  |  12:42 PM IST |  739
Rajiv Adatia-Parineeti CHopra
Rajiv Adatia pens appreciation post for Parineeti Chopra (PC: Rajiv Adatia Instagram)

Rajiv Adatia maintains an active presence on social media and he often makes headlines with his funny posts. Known to be a socialite, he is friends with many popular actors and singers in television as well as the Bollywood industry.

Now, the Bigg Boss 15 fame penned a post appreciating Parineeti Chopra after watching her recent film, Amar Singh Chamkila. Read on to know what he expressed about the actress.

Rajiv Adatia pens an appreciation note for Parineeti Chopra

Uploading a picture of Parineeti Chopra from the movie Chamkila, Rajiv Adatia wrote how she did justice to her role of Amarjot Kaur. His note reads, “Pari you were fab!! Appreciation story! You were fab and I loved it!! Super proud! Portrayed the character so well with conviction. Loveeeed it! @parineetichopra #chamkila The Bollywood actress also reshared the post on her story.”

Check out Rajiv Adatia’s story here:

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh's film has received appreciation from all quarters. Many television actors have shared their reviews of the film and they all praised the actors for playing their roles to perfection. 

Yesterday, Jhalak Dikhhhla Jaa 11’s Anjali Anand also posted her thoughts and wrote, “Cannot explain in words the feelings that were felt. This is epic stuff Just magical.”

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila is a biographical drama film based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila. Singer Diljit Dosanjh plays the lead role of Chamkila, and Parineeti Chopra essays the role of his wife, Amarjot. The film premiered on Netflix on April 12. This project marks the first collaboration between Parineeti and Diljit, as well as their debut collaboration with Imtiaz Ali.

On the professional front, Rajiv Adatia has been a part of two reality shows, Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Recently, he was spotted having a good time with his Bigg Boss friends, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, at an event in the city.

ALSO READ: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala fame Anjali Anand calls Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila 'magical'

Credits: Instagram
Latest Articles