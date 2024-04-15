Rajiv Adatia is one of the prominent names in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following too. After his stint in Bigg Boss 15, the star rose to fame and became a household name. He has maintained an active social media presence and often shares posts on Instagram. Now, Rajiv shared an emotional post as he remembered his late father.

A few hours back, Rajiv Adatia took to his social media handle and shared his childhood picture with his family. In this snap, little Rajiv is seen in his father's arms. Rajiv also penned a lengthy heartwarming caption.

Rajiv Adatia remembers his late father

Sharing this precious photo, Rajiv wrote, "Such a rare pic! That’s me in my Dads Arms! My Mum and my Siblings! My father died at such a young age that camera phones and all were just beginning that i have such few photos with him! I’m in my father’s arms I think only 18 months! Miss you Dad!!"

The note further read, "Love your parents! You don’t know when it might be the last time your see them!! he really died at such a young age that he has missed out on so much!! You come to live with it! Never really understand why God too come him so soon…but know that’s he’s always around us!! under my comedy and under the smile I possess it’s a life filled of trials and hard times which we all face but laughter and happiness always brought me out of it! That’s why I do what I do… that’s why I love to bring smiles on peoples faces!"

Take a look at Rajiv Adatia's post here-

As soon as Rajiv shared this post, several celebrities reacted to Rajiv's post and showered love on him. Star singer Sonu Nigam wrote, "Love you Rajiv... I feel you," Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped a heart emoticon on this post. Similarly, other celebrities like Rashami Desai, Karan Kundrra, Niti Taylor, Jannat Zubair, Ankita Lokhande, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and many others liked this post.

Recently, Rajiv was seen spending time with Jannat Zubair, Shivangi Joshi, and Faisal Shaikh at Eid celebrations. Rajiv visited Jannat's house to celebrate Eid.

On the professional front, Rajiv Adatia has been a part of two reality shows Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

