Shark Tank India 3 has so far offered deals to several startups. Aimed to redefine the spirit of entrepreneurship and take the business sector to a new height, this reality show has become a dream for numerous budding entrepreneurs. Most recently, the makers have dropped a new promo, giving a peek into the upcoming pitches on the show. Let us dive in!

Diaper brand to appear on Shark Tank India 3

Named Allter, the brand pitches its idea of manufacturing baby diapers using bamboo fibers. The pitch claims that the product is made of certified organic bamboo and is, hence, extra absorbent, super soft, and hypoallergenic. Further, Sharks are told that Allters is India's first high-performance diapers, which are eco-friendly too.

Bedroom fashion company pitches its idea

in another segment of the promo, we have a bedroom fashion brand pitching its business plan to the Sharks. The pitchers mention that their brand adds a bit of fun and spice to the couple's bedroom life. Further, explaining the basic idea of the company, pitcher says, "Humara maanna hai ki agar hum outdoor dates ke liye itna ready ho sakte hai toh (We believe that if we can be ready for outdoor dates then) why not for your bedroom dates?"

First Bud Organics explains its business plan

In the promo, we also have a brand named First Bud Organics that explains its vision of making sustainable farming products. To represent the brand and ask for investment, a mother-son duo appears and explains manufacturing products by using pure, most natural, and nourishing ingredients. Listening to their idea and partnership in the business, Shark Ritesh Agarwal praised them.

The promo is posted on the official social media handles of Shark Tank India with the caption, "Tonight, will it be #Allter's diaper alternative, #Shararat's bedroom fashion, or #FirstBudOrganics' sustainable farming products to strike a deal with the Sharks? Find out tonight on Shark Tank India! Stream new episodes of Shark Tank India Season 3, from Mon-Fri 10 PM, on Sony LIV."

