Mouni Roy barely misses any chance to flaunt her curves and put her stylish feet forward. Whether it is about ruling the eve in a hot Western outfit or exuding radiance in the traditional ensemble, the actress looks no less than a princess. This time, Mouni grabbed our attention with her white saree look that took our breath away.

Deciding Mouni Roy's white saree look

A few hours ago, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared a few snaps wearing a white saree. The golden border at the edges adds a touch of soft glitz to her outfit. Her simplistic and minimalistic ethnic ensemble made her look like a pure diva.

The Naagin actress draped it to perfection and paired the saree with a halter-neck blouse with a classy and modern high-neck style neckline. This added a wave of modernity to Mouni's attire's sophisticated allure. Overall, the actress looked ethereal in the white saree, which added a layer of sophistication to her confidence.

Speaking of accessories, the fashionista opted for traditional jewelry. Looking irresistibly gorgeous in peal-infused jewelry, the actress also made sure to flaunt her natural beauty. However, her dramatic eyes said it all. The kohl-rimmed eyes and mascara-laden lashes successfully elevated the eye game.

Here's Mouni Roy's white saree look:

About Mouni Roy and her work in the industry

Mouni Roy earned mainstream recognition with her stint on the supernatural thriller series Naagin and its sequel Naagin 2. This led her to become one of the leading actresses in the television fraternity. Some of her other popular shows are Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq. In 2010, Roy played Roop in Do Saheliyaan opposite Jatin Shah. Most recently, the actress was seen as one of the hosts of the dating reality show Temptation Island.

Meanwhile, she ventured into Bollywood and did a couple of films, including Gold, opposite Akshay Kumar. Her popularity skyrocketed with her performance in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. Her latest project is Showtime, a drama series.

