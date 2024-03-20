Popular actress Shivangi Joshi, who has been one of the prominent names in the telly world, has been away from Television screens after her stint in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. The actress has been spending her free time with her family and recently went on a spiritual vacation with her family. Shivangi recently visited Jagannath Temple, Puri with her family.

Shivangi Joshi visits Jagannath Temple:

A few hours back, Shivangi Joshi took to her social media handle and shared a few snaps from her vacation. In these photos, the actress looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a yellow and red banarasi saree. She opted for subtle jewelry and smiled as she posed for the snaps here with her family. In the caption of these photos, Shivangi wrote, "Jai Jagannath." As soon as these snaps were uploaded, fans quickly showered their love on the pictures.

Take a look at Shivangi Joshi's post here-

About Shivangi Joshi's professional life:

Shivangi Joshi gained popularity after playing the lead character of Naira in Rajan Shahi's longest-running TV series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was associated with the show for six years and impressed the audience with her remarkable acting skills. Shivangi was paired opposite Mohsin Khan in the show. Their on-screen chemistry won hearts of the viewers. Fans often shipped 'KaiRa' on social media.

After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi starred in Balika Vadhu 2 for a brief period. She had also participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. It was Shivangi's first reality show.

The actress then featured in a web show called Jab We Matched, a four-episode romance drama. Shivangi then starred in a cameo role in Ekta Kapoor's produced show, Bekaboo.

Speaking about her last show, Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka, Shivangi was seen opposite Kushal Tandon. This fresh pairing left fans mesmerized and the viewers showered immense love on their on-screen chemistry. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show premiered on 3 July 2023 Shivangi playing the role of Aradhana Sahni, and Kushal playing the role of Reyansh Lamba. Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka went off air in February.

