MTV Splitsvilla X5 is really heating up. With the shocking revelation of bringing in ex-flames of the Splitsvillans to an Ex-isle villa, the show is gearing up for another big twist. In the last episode, Ishita Rawat was eliminated by Ayushman Maggu using the powers granted to him by the mischief box, chosen by Siwet Tomar.

Ishita Rawat returns to the show with her entry in Ex-isle villa

After exiting the Splitsvilla X5, Ishita entered the Ex-isle villa. Uorfi Javed announced in the Ex-isle villa that the contestant who got eliminated from Splitsvilla will be a part of the Ex-isle villa and that's when Ishita made her grand entry, leaving his ex Digvijay shocked.

Ishita went up to meet Digvijay and stood beside him leaving Unnati, his present connection, quite disappointed. As Unnati raised her concern about the same, she got into a brawl with Ishita.

Aftermath of Ishita Rawat's eviction

Ayushman had the difficult task of choosing one person to eliminate from the three contestants: Anicka, Ishita, and Addy. In the end, he decided to dump Ishita, explaining that he couldn't let go of his friend Addy or his other friend Siwet's connection Anicka.

This left him with no other choice but to eliminate Ishita. The eviction was followed by a wave of emotions as Rawat felt betrayed by Ayushman as she stood by him. Aniket also got emotional and wanted to leave the show with Rawat, however, he was retained in the show while Ishita exited.

The first dome session on MTV Splitsvilla X5

The initial dome session of MTV Splitsvilla X5 was filled with excitement and drama. It kicked off with the winning trios, Arbaaz-Khanak-Adit and Niharika-Harsh-Rushali, selecting one contestant each that they would want to eliminate if they were to become an ideal match. Surprisingly, both trios chose Ayushman to be dumped. However, the other contestants decided to test the bond of Niharika-Harsh-Rushali by voting for them.

Harsh and Rushali decided to give the test, and Oracle proclaimed them as the perfect match. The major fiasco between Kashish, Arbaaz, and Ayushman was also discussed. Kashish disclosed that Ayushman had distorted her words and shared them with Arbaaz, which made him upset. Eventually, Kashish apologized to Arbaaz and admitted that he should have had more faith in her than Ayushman.

Kashish- Adit and Khanak's confusion

Kashish chose Adit and Arbaaz to perform the challenge and won. Post the victory, the trio had a discussion wherein Adit and Kashish started to connect and decide the fate of their bond. Arbaaz felt awkward between the two and left. Arbaaz told Khanak that her connection Adit is trying to explore things with Kashish. Khanak entered the room and saw Kashish and Adit being engrossed in a conversation and left.

Akriti and others entered the room and asked Adit to speak to Khanak and Kashish about their connections and have clarity. In the dome session, Adit revealed that he was disappointed with Khanak as she made him feel very special with small gestures for a day. However, the next day, she told him that she'd like to explore other options. This left him disappointed and it was only then that he decided to connect with Kashish.

Adit's revelation made a clear indication that he has feelings for Khanak and she was also seen reciprocating those feelings.

