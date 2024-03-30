India's spiciest dating reality TV show is back! MTV Splitsvilla X5 is all set to take audiences on an exhilarating ride as it will premiere this month. Hosted by the ultimate Queen of Hearts, Sunny Leone, and the dashing King of Hearts, Tanuj Virwani where 21 hot singles will compete for love and fame.

Here's full list of 21 contestants of MTV Splitsvilla X5:

1. Akriti Negi

Akriti Negi is an emotionally vulnerable yet fiercely possessive 22-year-old Influencer and content creator. As a wild card entrant on MTV Roadies Karm ya Kand, she not only captured the hearts of fans but also made a lasting impression on the guys in the competition.

2. Rushali Yadav

Rushali Yadav is tall, stunning and impeccably stylish. She is an open book and a chatterbox, often leading with her heart. Rushali's achievement as a Top 3 contestant on India's Next Top Model Season 4 was the launchpad for her modeling journey. Proudly owning a footwear brand start-up, she is a true slayer in both fashion and business!

3. Kashish Kapoor

Kashish Kapoor is a 23-year-old model and content creator who effortlessly steals the spotlight wherever she goes. With a tough exterior and zero tolerance for grammar errors, she commands respect without saying much. She’s used to men fighting over her, but she isn’t easily impressed.

4. Ishita Rawat

Ishita Rawat is a driven marketing manager and model hailing from Chandigarh. With a competitive edge and sharp mind, she thrives on clear communication and expects nothing less from others. Ishita values sincerity and genuineness above all else. The stunner is on the hunt for someone who will treat her like royalty, someone who matches her ambition.

5. Shobhika Bali

Shobhika Bali is a vibrant 21-year-old Punjabi NRI student from London who effortlessly switches accents and personas. She has an infectious energy and is a playful mix of flirty and shy. Quick to make friends and connect with others, Shobhika has a remarkable knack for building instant rapport.

6. Dr. Arica Aka Dr.Niharika Porwal

Dr. Arica Aka Dr.Niharika Porwal is a brilliant 26-year-old medical researcher specializing in neurology boasting three years of international experience! Beyond her professional prowess, she is a witty conversationalist and a voracious reader, proficient in Sanskrit, and a gifted singer and talented belly dancer.

7. Khanak Waghnani

Khanak Waghnani is a 20-year-old NRI actor and model, based in Dubai, who is a head-turner in its true sense. With her dramatic flair, signature eye roll, and impressive dancing skills, she sure makes a lasting impression. A sucker for drama, she cannot stand cuss words - anyone who crosses her path, should be ready for a nasty fight!

8. Nidhi Goyal

Nidhi Goyal, a 24-year-old fashion designer, yogini and travel blogger, radiates vibrancy. While she connects effortlessly with creative souls, she struggles to adapt to her partner's changing needs. She has a soft spot for artists but finds it hard to vibe with those tied to a 9-5 job.

9. Anicka Sharma

Anicka Sharma is a 24-year-old fashion influencer, known for her caring nature and perceptiveness. With a steadfast commitment to honesty in relationships, She possesses no tolerance for deceit. Despite her strong exterior, she isn't afraid to acknowledge moments of emotional vulnerability, showcasing a depth of character beneath her confident facade.

10. Dewangini Vyas

This 24-year-old model from Udaipur, is known for her upbeat personality. Proud of her curves, she doesn’t shy away from accepting her need for some TLC. She seeks a perfect partner who will cherish her and show respect to her loved ones.

11. Ameha Gurung

Ameha Gurung, a 24-year-old influencer and part-time stylist, is a gorgeous Northeastern girl with tattoos, known for her dance moves and prowess in push-up competitions.

12. Siwet Tomar

Siwet is a dynamic talent from Dehradun who wears many hats as an actor, influencer and more. As the runner-up on MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand, he gained immense popularity, especially among female fans. With his magnetic charm and eloquent words, Siwet effortlessly captures the attention of anyone who crosses his path.

13. Aniket Lama

An athlete from Siliguri, Aniket Lama is a passionate romantic who is a fitness coach and influencer by profession. An integral player of the North United Football Club, Aniket seamlessly balances empathy and ambition with equal flair.

14. Yuvraj Bass

With a striking appearance inked with tattoos, Yuvraj Bassi is a big Justin Bieber fan, who gives a videsi charm from afar, but up close is a Chandigarh Munda from heart. He is a chatterbox with great humor and a confident grin. He prefers keeping it light and flirty with casual flings!

15. Jashwanth Bopanna

Jashwanth Bopanna, a perfect blend of cute and hot, effortlessly draws girls in with his charisma. With experience as a runner-up on MTV Roadies South Africa and a participant in Bigg Boss OTT Kannada, he's mastered a few reality show tricks.

16. Abhishek Jain

Abhishek Jain aka Addy has an undeniable confidence. Despite that, he holds a deep fear of unintentionally hurting the girl he holds dear. A little cocky and childlike, his charm and aggression seem to definitely work for the girls!

17. Dev Karan Sharma

A filmy boy with a poetic soul; 22-year-old Dev karan Sharma is a National Basketball player. He is inspired by his parents' love tale, and yearns for a dramatic romantic tale of his own. A 90s soul in a good boy, his charm is his simplicity.

18. Harsh Arora

Harsh Arora, is the epitome of an alpha male, who is ready to take charge and command attention. As a model and entrepreneur, his magnetic personality and assertiveness might initially draw you in, tempting you to see the red flags as a mere challenge. Harsh is looking for a partner who can match his level of dominance and share his ambitious drive for success.

19. Arbaz Patel

A 24-year-old influencer with 1.7 million followers. Standing tall at 6.4 feet, he is known as the 'Gentle Giant,' balancing toughness with a soft heart, on his quest to find genuine love and companionship.

20. Adit Minocha

Known for his controversial review videos on YouTube and his passion in the gaming community, Adit Minocha will now be seen in India’s spiciest dating reality television show himself. He is a charming guy with an endearing smile and a good sense of humor. He effortlessly works his charm through humor and is quite the ‘gamer’!

21. Ayushmaan Maggu

Ayushmaan Maggu is a charismatic fitness model from Raipur. With his 'never say never' attitude and unwavering determination, he's not your average chocolate boy, but a force to be reckoned with. Ayushmaan's charm and playful nature set him apart as he associates himself with Damon from The Vampire Diaries because, like Damon, he is not all good. He is the perfect blend of charm and adventurous spirit that makes him irresistible.

MTV Splitsvilla X5 is set to premiere on March 30, 2024 on MTV. It will air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm. The audience will have the liberty to watch MTV Splitsvilla X5 anytime on Jio Cinema.

