MTV Splitsvilla X5: Siwet Tomar, Digvijay Rathee and Lakshya Gaur get into FIGHT; Sachin Sharma gets emotional
The upcoming episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5 will be filled with controversies, fights and emotional breakdowns as the exes of Splitsvillans enter the forthcoming dome session.
MTV Splitsvilla X5 is getting more entertaining with each passing episode. The show had one of the most shocking features of having the exes of the Splitsvillans locked at another villa called as the Ex-isle villa. The exes of the Splitsvillans have been staying at the Ex-isle villa and keeping a tab on the behavior of their exes. Now, the upcoming episodes of the show will have a major showdown between the contestants and their exes.
Roadies' rival Siwet Tomar lock horns with Digvijay Rathee and Lakshya Gaur
As the ex-flames of Splitsvillans from MTV Splitsvilla X5 will enter the forthcoming dome session, the atmosphere will get fiery with many accusations and confrontations. Seeing her ex Lakshya, Anicka will be seen losing her cool as she accuses him of traumatizing her. Anicka's present connection Siwet will be seen consoling her but in a fit of rage he will be seen calling him to his side in swag.
Gaur goes up to him which leaves the duo quarreling. Digvijay shares his point of view on the situation leaving his Roadies rival Siwet angry and he hits back at him. Siwet removes his jacket escalating the fight. Lakshya and Digvijay fight Siwet, leaving a lot of commotion on the sets.
Sachin Sharma gets emotional
In the upcoming episodes, Ex- couple from Roadies: Karm Ya Kand Akriti Negi and Sachin Sharma also come face to face on the show. Akriti complained that Sachin was never present in the relationship and did not care enough for her leaving a void between them which eventually made their relationship fall apart.
Sachin will be seen getting emotional with Akriti's accusation while she consoles him and tells him that they certainly had issues resulting in their break up.
