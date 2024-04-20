After welcoming twin babies, Pankhuri Awasthy didn't waste time getting back on track with her fitness. The new mommy made some time for herself and got back on track within three months. A few months back, her hubby, actor Gautam Rode, spilled the beans that she was diving into Pilates sessions to bid farewell to those post-pregnancy pounds. Plus, Rode himself chalked out a workout regime to get her back into shape.

But you know what they say: abs are made in the kitchen! Pankhuri made sure her diet was on point, and she wasn't gatekeeping any secrets. She shared her meals with her followers on social media. Let's take a peek at what was on her plate for the last few months.

Pankhuri Awasthy's breakfast

Starting the day right, Pankhuri Awasthy went for a wholesome breakfast. Picture this: a bran atta Frankie paired with a chickpea cutlet. Who said healthy food cannot be tasty? That's not all. Somedays, she also indulged in Sattu oat bran parathas. These fiber-rich options provide a steady energy boost to kickstart her day and keep her feeling full for longer, which is ideal for a busy mom juggling twins.

Check out some of her delicious breakfast pics here:

Pankhuri Awasthy's lunch

For lunch, Pankhuri kept it nutritious with a South Indian twist. She opted for oats idli served with sambar, a comforting and light meal packed with fiber and protein. Another day, she savored Dalia khichdi with a side of raita, a nourishing blend of broken wheat and lentils cooked to perfection.

And let's not forget the chilla stuffed with paneer, a protein-packed pancake-like dish that's both tasty and filling. These lunch choices are not just delicious but also provide a balanced mix of carbs, proteins, and essential nutrients to keep her going through the day.

Check out some of her scrumptious food for lunch here:

What's for Dinner

Wrapping up her day on a healthy note, Pankhuri opted for light and nutritious dinner options. Sauteed veggies made a frequent appearance on her plate, offering a burst of flavors and essential vitamins and minerals. And when she craved something a bit more substantial, she turned to quinoa with vegetables, a complete protein source loaded with fiber and antioxidants. These dinner choices are not only light on the stomach but also ensure she gets her essential nutrients without loading up on unnecessary calories.

With a balanced mix of healthy eats and dedicated workouts, Pankhuri reclaimed her pre-pregnancy fitness levels while also setting an example for new moms everywhere.

Pankhuri Awasthy on going back to her pre-pregnancy size

It should be mentioned here that the Maddam Sir actress is not currently on a diet. She followed the food items shared above during her three-month diet plan. In February, she posted a long note on her life post-partum, where she shared insights on her diet, how her dietitian helped, and food habits she picked up. She ate everything in good quantity but strictly followed the plan shared by her dietitian.

Check out Pankhuri Awasthy's post here:

On a long note, she shared that her weight when she got pregnant was 47. "Out of the 21/22 kg's that I put on...Lost 10 kg's within 1 week postpartum (obviously water weight, babies weight, placentas etc). Was a fluctuating 56-58 for a good 3 months plus..” She began her diet four months postpartum, on November 23rd, and has been following it for three months.

She also expressed gratitude to her dietitian and wrote, “While my diet is over now.. I know that in these 3 months my eating habits have changed and those changes in my diet I'm not going to be leaving. So all in all happy happy to be almost back to where I was. Back in my old jeans, back in my size "s".”

Losing weight after having a baby can be really tough. Since our body goes through so many changes during pregnancy, returning to how it was before takes time. Plus, taking care of a newborn is a full-time job in itself, leaving little time and energy for exercise and meal prep.

Many new moms struggle to stick to a healthy diet and exercise routine. With sheer determination and support from her family, Pankhuri Awasthy achieved her goal. She inspired all new moms everywhere!

