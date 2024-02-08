Actress Pankhuri Awasthy recently took to social media to share a heartwarming video capturing the joyous moments of her 6th-anniversary celebration with her husband, Gautam Rode. The couple, who tied the knot on February 5, 2018, marked the special occasion by balancing their newfound roles as parents to six-month-old twins. They had a lovely time with their family. Watch the video of their celebration below.

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode celebrate their 6th anniversary

In a post on Instagram, Pankhuri Awasthy uploaded a delightful video compilation that showcased snippets of their anniversary celebration. The caption read, "Our 6th anniversary with our 6-month-olds... the first one with us as parents! Now all getaways will be family getaways!" The video unfolds a tale of love, laughter, and togetherness as the couple navigates through their special day.

The heartwarming clips capture Pankhuri Awasthy dancing with one of her twins in her lap. A playful moment sees her jumping into a swimming pool. Walking hand in hand with Gautam Rode, the actress is seen cherishing the company of her family, with glimpses of tender moments and shared laughter. A particularly endearing scene features Gautam Rode taking the driver's seat with the twins in his lap.

Watch Pankhuri Awasthy's video here:

On their anniversary day, the duo chose to embrace nature, as revealed by Pankhuri in a social media post. The couple opted for a hike, cherishing the tranquility of the outdoors and each other's company. The actress had posted on social media stating that it was her first hike.

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcomed their twin babies on July 26, 2023. The couple joyously shared the news on Instagram through identical posts, expressing their gratitude and happiness. The caption on the post read, "Hearts brimming with joy and gratitude. We joyously announce the start of our journey as a family of four! Thankful for all the love and blessings."

Gautam and Pankhuri continue to treat fans with happy moments as they navigate the journey of parenthood.

