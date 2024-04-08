Shehnaaz Gill, known as a popular actress in the entertainment industry, has a massive fan following. The actress never fails to give fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life on social media. Though she was born and brought up in Punjab, Shehnaaz stays in Mumbai due to her work commitments. Today, the diva visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Shehnaaz Gill visits Siddhivinayak Temple:

A few minutes back, Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media handle and shared a snap with her fans and followers. She dropped a picture where the actress is seen posing inside the temple ahead of Lord Ganesha's idol. She has a dupatta on her forehead and poses for the pictures here. Sharing this photo, Shehnaaz wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Moryaa!"

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's post here-

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill recently joined hands with Sunny Singh for a music video titled Dhup Lagdi. Apart from this, the actress recently made her Playback singing debut by lending her voice for a song in Patna Shuklla. Shehnaaz sang Dil Kya Irada Tera in the film and was applauded for her melodious voice.

About Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming project:

It was January 20 when Shehnaaz Gill officially announced her upcoming film, Sab First Class on social media. Helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film will be an out-and-out family entertainer and stars Shehnaaz Gill and Varun Sharma in lead roles. Pinkvilla exclusively informed its readers that Sab First Class will also star Kusha Kapila, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Faisal Malik along with Shehnaaz and Varun.

More about Shehnaaz Gill's career:

Shehnaaz Gill stepped into the showbiz world in 2015 as she started her modeling career. She starred in numerous music videos such as Shiv Di Kitaab, Sat Shri Akaal England, and so on. Soon she made her way into Punjabi films and starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019. The same year, Shehnaaz received an opportunity to participate in Bigg Boss 13.

After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz's career evolved drastically and she went on to star in numerous films like Honsla Rakh, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Thank You For Coming.

