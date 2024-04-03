Shehnaaz Gill continues to impress her fans with her talent. After her acting chops, reality show contestant, and host of a chat show, she is ready to venture into the world of singing. The actress has lent her voice to the song Dil Kya Irada Tera for the album of the film Patna Shuklla, which was released on the OTT platform. Now, to celebrate this milestone, Shehnaaz Gill took to social media and shared how she is celebrating it.

Shehnaaz Gill celebrates her debut as playback singer

Yesterday, Shehnaaz Gill shared a picture of a cake that featured an image of her on top of the cake. It also showed the name of the song; Dil Kya Irada Tera- Patna Shuklla and a QR code. It is decorated with rose petal-like design along the edge.

Check out the picture of Shehnaaz Gill’s cake here:

In the next story, she shared a clip that showed her excitement. She can be seen dancing and jumping as the candles burn on top of the cake. The excitement is clearly visible on her face. It seems the celebration took place at er home as Shehnaaz can be seen in simple loungewear.

Here’s a glimpse of Shehnaaz Gill’s celebration:

Shehnaaz Gill has lent her voice to the song, titled Dil Kya Irada Tera, which was released on March 29. The song is composed by Samuel and Akanksha and written by Manoj Kumar Nath.

Five days back, Shehnaaz Gill shared a video that featured Raveena Tandon and she announced her debut as a playback singer in the caption. The Bigg Boss 13 fame wrote, “MY FIRST EVER, as a playback singer for a film. #DilKyaIradaTera Thank you @arbaazkhanofficial for giving me this opportunity. If you guys haven’t heard the song yet, tap on the link in my bio and hear it now!”

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for her upcoming project, Sab First Class along with Varun Sharma. Helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film is expected to be a family entertainer.

