PICS: Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda celebrates her 'laado' daughter Anaya's first birthday; family twins in pink

Balika Vadhu and Doli Armaano Ki fame Neha Marda celebrated her daughter Anaya's first birthday in a grand manner with husband Ayushman Agarwal and other family members and guests.

Written by Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui , Journalist
Updated on Mar 12, 2024 | 01:20 PM IST | 3.1K
Neha Marda, Ayushman Agarwal, Anaya Agarwal and other family members

After charming the audiences with her stellar performances in shows like Balika Vadhu and Doli Armaano Ki, actress Neha Marda took a break to play one of the most important roles in her personal life- a mother's role. The actress is seen being on maternity break with her baby girl. As her daughter Anaya turned one year old, Marda celebrated the big milestone with his husband Ayushman Agarwal and family in a grand manner.

Neha Marda and Ayushman Agarwal celebrate Anaya's birthday

Neha Marda took to her social media account to share a few glimpses of her daughter Anaya's first birthday. Neha along with her husband Ayushman and birthday girl Anaya twinned in a pink outfit. Neha looked like a princess in her pink frilled gown. In the pictures, Neha and Ayushman are seen being elated as their daughter turns a year old. They were all smiles as they cut a beautiful cake along with Anaya.

Have a look at a few pictures from Anaya Agarwal's birthday-

Neha Marda's childbirth experience

Neha Marda delivered prematurely and was rushed to the hospital because of some complications ahead of her delivery. The actress later recorded a video and spoke at length about her pregnancy journey. She mentioned that she faced complications because she conceived in the age of 34. She emphasized having a baby before 30 years and revealed how she has been struggling with pain post-delivery.

Neha Marda during pregnancy

The Balika Vadhu actress was quite active on social media while she was pregnant and often recorded many fun reels depicting different phases of her pregnancy journey.

After two months after delivering Anaya, the actress cutely revealed her name as she shared a photoshoot picture of the baby with ANAYA written in alphabets. She wrote, "Mummy Neha & Papa Aayushman welcome the newest addition to the family! 'Anaya Agrawal'."

Neha is best known for her stint in projects like Balika Vadhu, Doli Armaano Ki, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, and Jo Ishq Ki Marzi Woh Rab Ki Marzi.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda looks gorgeous in a black bikini

