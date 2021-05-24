EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda looks gorgeous in a black bikini

Neha Marda is looking very gorgeous in her new bold avatar. The actress is known for her role of Gehna in Balika Vadhu.

Television actress Neha Marda is popular for her role of Gehna, which she essayed in the hit series Balika Vadhu. The actress has acted in many other shows, but her character of Gehna is still fresh in the mind of her fans. She is always seen doing roles of a traditional bahu on-screen. But this time, she has decided to shed off her traditional avatar and show her bold side. The actress has recently done her bikini photoshoot and she is looking drop-dead gorgeous.

In the pictures, she is seen wearing a black bikini and has bold makeup. She has applied red lipstick with her hair open. The actress is sitting on the rock and is posing for the camera. Apparently, she is getting ready for digital platforms. She also has plans to try her luck in films. Neha wanted to work on the digital platform due to its vast popularity.

These days many television celebrities have made their debut on digital shows. “If something comes up interesting I would do,” she said. The actress has been reportedly approached for Amazon Prime and MX Player web series.

Take a look at her pictures here:

To note, the actress is currently been seen in the show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. It is being aired on Zee TV show. It is about two adorable kids Rishi and Roli, who have teamed up to rekindle the love between their parents and complete their happy family.

Also Read: Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti cast celebrates as the show completes 100 episodes; SEE PICS

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×