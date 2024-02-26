Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen several lead couples over the years. However, it was difficult to determine who won most of the hearts with their on-screen chemistry and acting mettle. Well, to decide this for once and all, Pinkvilla conducted a poll to discover which lead couple from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been the audience's favorite on-screen duo. As promised, we are back with our results.

The poll comprised four prominent lead couples of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They were - Hina Khan and Karan Mehra, aka Akshara-Naitik. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan aka Naira-Kartik, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda aka Akshara-Abhimanyu and Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami aka Abhira-Armaan. While the four have been the most lived on-screen duos, one has received too much love from the fans.

Naira-Kartik emerge as favorite couple:

And the winners are none other than Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, aka Naira and Kartik. Drumrolls! Naira and Kartik emerged as the audience's favorite lead couple of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with 70% votes. Their charismatic on-screen presence is so addictive that fans still admire their on-screen chemistry. Even though they are no longer a part of the show, fans still ship 'KaiRa' on social media.

Shivangi and Mohsin undoubtedly created magic with their acting chops, as their on-screen chemistry has been unmatchable. While Naira and Kartik emerged as the most loved couple of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara and Abhimanyu arose as the second most favorite duo of the show.

Take a look at the results here-

Speaking about Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, the two were a part of the show from 2016 to 2021. Shivangi's character, Naira, was the daughter of Hina Khan, and Karan Mehra's characters, Akshara and Naitik. In the show, Naira dies due to the accident. Later, she arrives back in Kartik's life as Seerat, a doppelganger of Naira.

While Naira and Kartik become parents to Kairav and Akshara, Kartik and Seerat also become parents to a daughter, Roohi. However, Shivangi and Mohsin took exit from the show when their characters died.

Currently, Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are seen playing the lead roles in the show.

