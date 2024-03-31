Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani has been entertaining fans since it began streaming on SonyLIV. The web series revolves around courtroom drama, dynamic relationships, revenge plans, and more. In the recent episode, Virat attempted to win back Anushka with his tactics. However, Anushka is trying hard to ignore Virat and move on from her past with him.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers of the project are set to introduce an interesting twist with the entry of a prominent character.

Kuldeep Singh to play an inspector in Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani

As per Pinkvilla's exclusive sources, Vignharta Ganesha fame Kuldeep Singh is all set to enter the show as a prominent character. He will play a cop in the show who'll help Virat (Karan Wahi) in investigating a case. When contacted, Kuldeep confirmed the buzz and revealed details about the project.

He said, "This is the first time I'm playing a cop in a show and I'm excited to wear the police uniform. I started the shoot yesterday and had my first scene with Karan Wahi. I will be playing the character of ACP Yogi who'll further investigate the case of Rajdeep's accident."

Take a look at a recent promo of Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani:

He added, "My first scene with Karan was quite smooth. He is very cooperative and a sweet person. He is very honest in his work. It has been a great day to work with the entire team of Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani. I hope to have many more important scenes with Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget."

The previous episode of Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani:

In the previous episode of Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani, Virat and Anushka had a major confrontation as Virat tried to mend his relationship with Anushka and asked her what she would say if he proposed to her. Anushka lost her composure and revealed the reason for leaving him many years ago.

She lashed out at him, stating that he is immature and that's why she left him, and even his mother left him for the same reason. Virat was quite disappointed with Anushka's outburst and promised that they would maintain only a professional relationship going forward.

