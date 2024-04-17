Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved TV shows. The previous season's actors Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod among others exited the show recently, paving the way for the fourth generation to take the legacy of the show forward. The lead couple Abhimanyu and Akshara's fans were disappointed with the upsetting end to their story as they didn't end up together in the show.

After exiting the show, the season three actors had a mini-reunion at actor Shreyansh Kaurav's birthday party.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod attend onscreen son's birthday party

Shreyansh Kaurav who played the character of Abhir Sharma in the show threw a birthday party last night and the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was invited. Both Pranali and Harshad are not party people, but they made a point to attend Kaurav's birthday party. Harshad and Pranali posed for pictures with the birthday boy as they celebrated the young actor's special day.

Shambhavi Singh who played the character of Muskaan in the show also attended the party.

Take a look at Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's pictures from the event:

More about Akshara, Abhimanyu, and Abhir

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Neil died because of Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and she suffered a miscarriage. An angry Abhimanyu signed divorce papers and asked Akshara to leave the house. She realized that she was pregnant and she lost one of her twins while the other survived. She tried talking to Abhi, but fate had different plans.

Akshara encountered Abhinav on a bus and he made the decision to provide her with support. Following the birth of a baby boy named Abhir, Akshara tied the knot with Abhinav and relocated to Kasauli. Many years later, Abhimanyu paid a visit to Kasauli and had an intense encounter with Akshara. Despite Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) initially believing that Abhir was Abhinav's child, he was taken aback upon discovering that Akshara and Abhinav's marriage was merely a facade. Eventually, he discovered that Abhir was his own son and successfully obtained custody after a legal battle with Akshara.

After their exits from the show Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are on a break while Shreyansh Kaurav bagged Bhagya Lakshmi.

