Karan Wahi shares how he feels when Jennifer Winget is around and when she is not; Netizens react to mushy post

Karan Wahi recently dropped a sweet post for his co-star Jennifer Winget, in which he expressed his mood when she is around her versus when she is not. With the appropriate expressions, Karan-Jennifer’s fierce chemistry has once again become the talk of the town.

Karan Wahi’s mood when Jennifer Winget is around

Karan Wahi recently dropped a post dedicated to his co-star Jennifer Winget on his Instagram, where he clearly poured out his feelings through his facial expressions. Karan has shared two pictures where he has compared his mood when Jennifer is around him versus when she is not. With her natural expressions, he has made it clear the actor feels dull in the absence of her co-star, whereas he seemed to be more involved in her presence.

Putting his expression in words, he captioned the pictures as, “Pic 1: Me with @jenniferwinget1 Pic 2: Me without Her Swipe LEFT.” Clearly, the actor feels incomplete without Winget. The Beyhadh actress, overwhelmed with the post, shared her reaction in the comment section, where she wrote. “Aawwww….”

Later in the caption he clears the doubt of his fans so that he should not be questioned, as he wrote, “P.s- pareshan mat hona #the girl in the second picture was very sweet Before i start getting msgs about it…(Don’t get worried! The girl in the second picture was very sweet. Cleared it out, before I start getting messages about it).”

The duo’s on-screen magnetic chemistry is one of the audience's favorites. Jennifer and Karan debuted as an on-screen couple in Dill Mill Gayye, for which they garnered immense love and appreciation from the fans.

The audience could never get over the couple’s stint in the show; therefore, the fans wished for their comeback as a couple. Recently, the duo fulfilled their fans' wishes by making a comeback together in the courtroom drama series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani.

Mushy reactions of fans on Karan Wahi’s post

Karan Wahi’s post for his co-star Jennifer Winget grabbed the attention of netizens, as the duo makes one of the most desirable television couples together. Even the audience wants to see them together, as drawn out by one of the fans as she shared her view, “That’s how the audience feels too! Wahi With Jenny = everyone is happy. Wahi without Jenny = (sobbing emoji).”

Another fan wrote, “Wish they started dating cuz I Love them so much I always rooted for this two but let's see what happened this time they will gonna rock power couple of TV industry.”

